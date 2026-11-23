Article Summary The i7 M70 that the electric B7 is built on now has a net battery that grows from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh, with 250-kW DC charging and up to 426 miles of WLTP range.

The electric B7's price is expected to exceed €200,000. The i7 M70 starts at €182,400 in Germany.

BMW says the first ALPINA production model arrives in 2027, but it hasn't said whether the electric version launches alongside the V8.

The electric version of the new ALPINA B7 could make around 680 horsepower, according to sources. That’s about what the facelifted i7 M70 xDrive underneath it makes, and roughly 90 hp more than the V8 B7 prototype showed during high-speed testing earlier this month. BMW has confirmed that the first car from the new BMW ALPINA brand, the G72 7 Series, has a V8. In a BMW video from Nardò, the prototype’s head-up display briefly showed 439 kW and 784 Nm (about 589 hp and 578 lb-ft), though BMW hasn’t called those figures final. We’ve also learned that BMW is keeping the B7 name for the new car.

The Electric B7 Starts With The Facelifted i7 M70 xDrive

The battery-powered B7 has already been caught testing, most recently alongside the V8 car near the Nürburgring. The EV has no exhaust tips, even under the bumper, makes no engine noise, and wears a license plate ending in “E.” Otherwise the two prototypes look nearly identical, down to the amber daytime running lights first seen on the Vision BMW ALPINA concept, and both share the G72 codename.

The base car is the i7 M70 xDrive, which BMW updated for the 2027 model year. Output rose from 485 kW (650 hp) to 500 kW (671 hp), and the net battery capacity grew from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh with BMW’s new round cells. DC charging now peaks at 250 kW, and WLTP range reaches 686 km (426 miles). An ALPINA with roughly the same output as the M70 matches what we reported in June: the electric B7 would use the i7 M70 as its base but be tuned for comfort rather than outright performance.

Both test cars seem to ride on the same wheelbase as the regular 7 Series. That would leave the B7 at 3,215 mm (126.6 inches), well short of the 3,396 mm (133.7 inches) Mercedes-Maybach gives the S-Class for extra rear legroom. With Maybach and Bentley as the B7’s targets, rear-seat space is one area where the ALPINA could give ground. ALPINA’s 20-spoke wheels will be available, along with heritage colors from the brand’s pre-BMW era.

When Will The Electric ALPINA B7 Arrive, And What Will It Cost?

BMW says the first ALPINA production model arrives in 2027, and both the V8 and electric B7 are expected that year. We expect the V8 car to debut in the spring. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the electric B7 is expected to top €200,000 in Germany. The i7 M70 starts at €182,400 there. The V8 B7 will sit above the M760 xDrive and the electric one above the i7 M70, with both below the Rolls-Royce Ghost. That’s the slot Oliver Viellechner, head of BMW ALPINA, described in May when he said the Vision BMW ALPINA concept “fills a gap in our portfolio between BMW and Rolls-Royce.” Both versions of the B7 are expected to be sold in the United States as well.