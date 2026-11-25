After a teaser campaign spanning several years, the fully electric BMW M3 will finally make its debut at CES 2027 in Las Vegas next January.

Article Summary Simply known as the M3, the electric super sedan is expected to enter production in March 2027.

The M3 ZA0 will initially sit alongside the current-generation M3, but that overlap won't last long, as BMW is set to end G80 production next year.

The next-generation M3 with a combustion engine won't be far behind, with G84 production expected to begin in mid-2028.

After years of teasers, spy shots, prototypes, and technical previews, BMW is finally getting ready to pull the wraps off its first fully electric M3. According to a new report from Australian magazine Carsales, the high-performance sedan will make its world debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2027.

The electric M3, known internally as the ZA0, will arrive before the next-generation combustion-powered sports sedan, marking a major turning point for BMW’s most famous performance model. Indeed, Munich plans to sell two distinct M3s, giving customers a choice between electric and an inline-six.

From what we’ve heard, BMW plans to start building the electric model at its Munich plant around March 2027, just a couple of months after its unveiling. That likely means deliveries will begin before summer, at least in Europe. Unlike the i4 M50 (later renamed the i4 M60) and other M Performance EVs, BMW M developed the ZA0 from the outset as a full-fledged M car.

The Most Powerful BMW Ever

The M3 ZA0 rides on the Neue Klasse platform and uses four independently controlled electric motors, one for each wheel. Preliminary specifications point to a combined output of approximately 838 hp and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. At full tilt, the electric M3 will need less than three seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). Addressing the elephant in the room, BMW is mum on the curb weight, but it will almost certainly be heavier than the regular i3 50 xDrive, which tips the scales at 2,205 kilograms (4,861 pounds) as a First Edition model.

A dedicated battery pack with more than 100 kWh of usable energy will feed those motors, providing a targeted WLTP range of approximately 650 kilometers (404 miles) or around 300 miles on the EPA cycle. DC charging at up to 420 kW should allow the battery to recover enough energy for 350 kilometers (217 miles) of driving in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

BMW is also working on several ways to make the electric M3 feel more like a traditional performance car. Simulated gear changes operated through steering-wheel paddles will be part of the package, alongside six selectable driving stages. A dedicated rear-wheel-drive mode should add another layer of involvement by allowing the front motors to disconnect.

Purists, don’t fret. The arrival of the ZA0 doesn’t mean BMW is replacing the traditional M3 with an electric car. We’ve previously reported that the current G80 will remain in production into 2027, potentially overlapping with the electric newcomer for a few months before bowing out.

The G80 Will Bow Out, But The Inline-Six Isn’t Going Anywhere

BMW has already updated the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six with a pre-chamber ignition process to meet Euro 7 emissions regulations, so the engine won’t disappear when G80 production ends. Instead, it will return in the G84, which is expected to enter production around mid-2028. The next-generation gasoline M3 will reportedly come exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

The G84 will use an evolved version of the current CLAR platform rather than the Neue Klasse architecture underpinning the electric ZA0. However, the two sedans are expected to share much of their exterior and interior design, making the electric M3 a preview of what’s to come for its gasoline-powered counterpart.

If our sources are correct, and they usually are, both M3 sedans will also spawn wagon equivalents: the electric ZA1 and the gasoline-powered G88. We’ll likely see the quad-motor M3 Touring before its six-cylinder counterpart, with both expected to arrive later this decade.

Source: Carsales