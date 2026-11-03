BMW confirms the new ALPINA 7 Series can crack 300 km/h (186 mph), but the real treat is how much power its V8 puts out during full throttle.

Article Summary The first BMW ALPINA production model is undergoing high-speed validation at Italy's Nardò Technical Center.

A hefty 589 hp and 784 Nm (578 lb-ft) are briefly displayed in the video, although these figures aren't necessarily final.

The 7 Series G72 will retain the classic ALPINA formula: elegant multi-spoke wheels, quad exhaust tips, and V8 power.

BMW is wasting no time showing what the new ALPINA brand is all about. The first production model developed under BMW Group ownership has touched down in Italy for high-speed validation, where it has already surpassed 186 mph (300 km/h). Still wearing camouflage, the luxury flagship is undergoing testing at the famous Nardò Technical Center, giving us another reason to look forward to the return of proper V8-powered ALPINA sedans.

Curiously, BMW still hasn’t officially identified the car. Of course, the prototype is clearly based on the 2027 7 Series. Internally known as the G72 rather than the G70, the new flagship will debut sometime in 2027. In the meantime, plenty of testing remains to iron out potential last-minute issues and further improve refinement. After all, it has to be better than the 7 Series to warrant the premium, right?

The 12.6-kilometer (7.8-mile) high-speed circuit in southern Italy is an ideal place to demonstrate the brand’s new philosophy: “Speed, not Sport.” This isn’t about chasing Nürburgring lap records or building a track-focused luxobarge, which is M’s responsibility. Instead, BMW (sorry, BMW ALPINA) wants to deliver a GT that can cover enormous distances at high speeds while keeping passengers isolated from the outside world.

The BMW ALPINA 7 Series Could Have Close To 600 Horsepower

BMW reiterates that the first production model from the new-age ALPINA brand uses a V8. However, it hasn’t released official output figures. Nevertheless, the accompanying video offers an interesting clue. At one point, the windshield projection briefly displays 439 kW and 784 Nm while the car is under heavy throttle, equivalent to approximately 589 horsepower and 578 lb-ft of torque.

That’s a substantial amount of muscle, although we wouldn’t treat those numbers as final specifications just yet. We’re looking at a development prototype, and BMW hasn’t confirmed whether the figures shown represent the production engine’s definitive output. For what it’s worth, the ALPINA version could outmuscle the upcoming M760, which has 570 hp on tap.

Regardless of the final numbers, the automaker says it has given the V8 special engine management calibration and accelerator pedal mapping to ensure smooth power delivery. Maximum torque is available across virtually the entire rev range, while the transmission has been recalibrated to accommodate higher engine speeds and increased output.

The suspension has also received special attention. BMW ALPINA wants a dynamic yet comfortable setup, complemented by an aerodynamically optimized body to keep the big sedan composed when traveling at three-digit speeds.

It’s Still Very Much An ALPINA

Some reassuring signs for traditionalists suggest BMW isn’t planning to reinvent the ALPINA formula. The prototype wears distinctive 20-spoke alloy wheels developed alongside specially designed tires. These feature an additional foam layer intended to improve precision, driving comfort, and safety while allowing the car to sustain exceptionally high speeds.

The rear end features another traditional trademark: four oval exhaust tips. BMW promises a rich, deep soundtrack, suggesting it won’t mute the V8 into oblivion. That’s welcome news in an era when emissions and noise regulations have made large-displacement engines increasingly difficult to justify.

BMW ALPINA Is Also Working On A New X7

The G72 is just the beginning. BMW will also introduce an ALPINA version of the next-generation X7, internally known as the G69, building on the regular G67, which launches next year. The high-end version is rumored to arrive around 2028, expanding the new brand’s portfolio beyond luxury sedans and into the increasingly important full-size SUV segment. It will replace the outgoing XB7.

But for now, all eyes are on the 7 Series-based flagship. If BMW preserves the effortless performance, understated character, and long-distance comfort that made ALPINA special, the new era could start off very promisingly. Hopefully, some design cues from the Vision concept will also make their way onto the production model. Judging by the amber daytime running lights, that appears to be the case.