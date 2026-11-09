BMW admits designers "had given the engineers a headache" with the concept, as customer demand could help push the V8 ALPINA coupe into production.

Article Summary A production coupe would give the relaunched brand a halo model, but it's not a done deal yet.

The Vision BMW ALPINA was based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, which has since been discontinued, so the production car would have to be based on something else.

BMW claims there's strong interest in a production version, which would be offered as a limited-run model.

BMW is considering giving its newly revived ALPINA brand something it has never had: a standalone model separate from the BMW lineup. The striking Vision BMW ALPINA concept, unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May, could become a production reality, though BMW has yet to make a final decision.

According to a new report from Autocar, executives are keen to turn the swanky V8-powered coupe into a limited-production model. Insiders reportedly see the project as an “M1 moment” for ALPINA, drawing a parallel with the M1 E26, the one and only supercar BMW has ever made.

BMW has understandable reasons to consider such a move. After acquiring the ALPINA brand rights from the founding Bovensiepen family in 2022, BMW officially took control at the start of this year. The challenge now is to establish a clear identity for the relaunched marque rather than simply turning it into another equipment line.

BMW ALPINA Wants To Build It, But It’s Not Easy

That’s where the Vision BMW ALPINA comes in. Measuring about 5.2 meters (204.7 inches) long, the 2+2 coupe pairs a V8 engine with the luxury and comfort that traditionally separated ALPINA models from their BMW M counterparts. It would be a considerably different proposition from anything currently offered with an M badge.

Speaking at the launch of the new i3, Mike Reichelt, head of the Neue Klasse, played down the prospect of the concept reaching production without significant changes. However, he acknowledged that the designers had “given the engineers a headache” because of the interest surrounding the car. He also indicated that ALPINA would like to build a limited-volume model.

That doesn’t mean BMW is ready to greenlight the project just yet. Autocar understands that a final decision remains pending. Still, the idea certainly makes sense as BMW works to position ALPINA between its regular lineup and Rolls-Royce to take on Mercedes-Maybach. A bespoke coupe would send a much stronger message than another luxobarge with a few exclusive badges and a different set of wheels.

The BMW ALPINA 7 Series And X7 Take Precedence

First, BMW will launch the ALPINA 7 Series (G72) in 2027, with V8 and electric powertrains. The second-generation X7, which is also due next year, will eventually get a separate ALPINA-badged version (G69). Both models will help establish the brand’s new positioning, but neither would be a standalone product.

There is also a strong argument for keeping the two brands separate. ALPINA has historically offered a different interpretation of BMW performance, prioritizing effortless speed, long-distance comfort, and understated luxury over the sharper dynamics of an M car.

The coupe concept was based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, which has since been discontinued, so a production version would need a different donor car. The most logical candidate would be the 7 Series facelift, but pouring money into transforming the full-size sedan into a limited-production two-door coupe is tricky business. It’s especially true at a time when the company is cutting down its workforce and axing models to lower costs.

For BMW, putting the Vision ALPINA into production would therefore be an opportunity to establish the brand’s new identity with a halo model right from the start. The 7 Series and X7 will demonstrate what the new era is about, but a standalone coupe could make a much bigger statement. With the 8 Series gone, we’d argue that it would also fill a void in BMW’s lineup.

Source: Autocar