Only the 2025 and 2026 BMW 7 Series and i7 get the full $5,000, while the X1 and X3 carry $1,000.

Article Summary A 2025 3 Series, 4 Series or i4 carries $2,000, double the credit on the 2026 car.

You need proof of ownership or a BMW Financial Services account number, plus credit approval

No 2027 model appears on the loyalty page, including the 2027 X5 and iX3

BMW’s biggest loyalty credit, $5,000, goes to the 2025 and 2026 BMW 7 Series and i7, and buyers must take delivery by Monday, November 30. Every other model on the list gets $1,000 to $2,500. To qualify for any of these credits, you need to have owned or leased a BMW in the past 12 months.

Which BMW Models Get The Biggest Loyalty Credit?

On BMW USA’s loyalty list, the $5,000 on a 7 Series or i7 is five times what an X1 or X3 gets. The full list as of November 27:

7 Series and i7: $5,000, 2025 and 2026 models

8 Series: $2,500, 2025 and 2026

5 Series (530i, 540i xDrive) and i5: $2,000, 2025 and 2026

X5 (sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50e, M60i): $2,000, 2025 and 2026

X6 and X7 (xDrive40i, M60i): $2,000, 2025 and 2026

iX: $2,000, 2025 and 2026

3 Series (330i, M340i): $2,000 for 2025, $1,000 for 2026

4 Series (430i and M440i Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe): $2,000 for 2025, $1,000 for 2026

i4: $2,000 for 2025, $1,000 for 2026

X4 (xDrive30i, M40i): $2,000, 2025 only

2 Series Coupe (230i, M240i) and Gran Coupe (228i, M235i xDrive): $1,000, 2025 and 2026

X1 and X3: $1,000, 2025 and 2026

On the 3 Series, 4 Series and i4, a new 2025 car still sitting at a dealer carries $2,000, double the credit on the 2026 version.

Who Can Qualify For A BMW Loyalty Credit?

Beyond the 12-month ownership rule, BMW asks for proof of ownership or your BMW Financial Services account number, and you need to pass credit approval. Availability also depends on your dealer taking part. The top of BMW’s page mentions leasing or purchasing, but the offer details limit the credits to qualified customers who lease or finance through BMW Financial Services, so cash buyers should ask the dealer before counting on the money. The delivery rule limits you to cars a dealer has on the lot or can get within days, which rules out a factory order placed this weekend.

The Loyalty List Leaves Out Every 2027 Model

The page covers 2025 and 2026 model years only. In September, the 2027 X5 and iX3 picked up their first loyalty discounts of $1,000 and $500, both with a September 30 end date. Neither one is on the list now, and we found no full M car, X2 or Z4 on it either.

Other BMW Offers That Also Expire This Month

BMW’s November offers run out at the end of the month, as we noted in our lease-or-buy look at the i4, i5 and iX. The 2026 i4 eDrive40 was leasing for $549 a month for 36 months, with $4,849 due at signing and 10,000 miles a year. Certified pre-owned 2022-2024 iX models had 2.49% APR financing for up to 72 months through November 30. We haven’t confirmed that the loyalty credit stacks with either, so ask before you sign.

With no December terms on the loyalty page yet, anyone already shopping for a car that’s on the lot should get a written quote this weekend, with the credit on its own line. We wouldn’t buy a BMW we didn’t want in order to save $1,000, but $5,000 off a 7 Series you had already chosen is a good reason to call the dealer today.