New York's 2026 law carries penalties of up to $250, three years after BMW backed away from heated seat fees.

Article Summary Weekly, monthly and annual charges all count as subscriptions under the law

The state Senate passed the bill 57 to 3 on June 4

BMW said in 2023 that heated seats would not be among its paid on-demand features.

New York will ban carmakers and dealers from selling subscriptions for heated seats and other features already built into your car, starting around February 21, 2027. The law, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed on November 23, carries civil penalties of up to $250 per point of sale for each violation, but it leaves navigation, infotainment and connected services alone. The ban covers the kind of heated seat charge that BMW tried and then, in 2023, said it would drop.

Which Car Features Does The New York Law Cover?

A feature is covered by the new law only if its hardware is already in the car when you buy or lease it. It also has to work after activation without ongoing cost to, or support from, the dealer, the manufacturer or a third party. The text applies to convenience and safety functions that are typically offered as upgrades at purchase or lease, and it gives heated seats as an example. A subscription means a recurring payment, including a weekly, monthly or annual one, although your regular car loan or lease payment doesn’t count.

The law doesn’t apply to navigation updates, infotainment, satellite radio, in-vehicle Wi-Fi, telematics or roadside assistance. It also exempts software-dependent driver assistance and automation features, plus connected services that need cellular or other data networks to keep running. Software updates aren’t barred either, as long as nobody charges for a safety defect fix that federal law requires to be free. The ban is aimed at recurring payments, so on our reading a one-time fee to unlock a feature falls outside it.

The law takes effect on the 90th day after becoming law, which by our count is February 21, 2027. The Assembly passed the bill on May 19, and the Senate followed on June 4 by 57 votes to 3. It reached the governor on November 13 and became Chapter 414 ten days later.

BMW Already Backed Away From Heated Seat Fees

When the idea caused a stir in 2022, BMW of North America said heated seats ordered with a car would not carry a monthly fee. It named BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Engine Start as the first features offered this way in the US. In September 2023, BMW board member Pieter Nota told media that heated seats would not be among future paid on-demand features. “People feel that they paid double,” Nota said, adding that this wasn’t true.

The same report said BMW would keep selling software upgrades, either as a temporary monthly or yearly subscription or as a permanent one-time purchase, with parking functions cited as an example that buyers accept. That is close to where New York has now drawn its own line, with hardware such as heated seats on one side and many software services on the other.

What Should Used Car Buyers Watch Out For?

Some services can still cost money after a car changes hands. Germany’s ADAC auto club warns that used-car buyers often don’t see these fees coming, and free periods usually cover only the first owner. The club wants subscriptions to transfer with the car and prices to be visible without a login. Its review looked at the German market, but the question is worth asking about any used car: which functions are still paid for, and until when?

If you buy or lease in New York after the law takes effect and see a monthly charge whose only job is to switch on hardware already in your car, ask the dealer to explain how it squares with Chapter 414.