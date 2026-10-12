This facelifted M760e xDrive is engineered to literally take a bullet for you, shielding occupants from handgun fire.

Article Summary Ballistic steel, fiber-reinforced composites, and thicker bullet-resistant glass help protect occupants without radically changing the sedan's appearance.

The concept adds an intercom system, an attack alarm, and a luxurious rear compartment with a folding table and a cool box.

The BMW Concept 7 Protection combines the M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid powertrain with discreet armor designed to stop selected handgun ammunition.

Once again, BMW is taking its flagship sedan into bulletproof territory with the new Concept 7 Protection. Based on the recently facelifted 7 Series in M Performance guise, this armored luxury car is designed for customers who want extra security without stepping up to a full-blown high-security vehicle. Think discreet protection against everyday threats, not a presidential limousine built to withstand just about anything.

Unveiled today as the automotive world turns its attention to the 2026 Paris Motor Show, where BMW is conspicuously absent, the concept previews a potential expansion of the company’s protection-vehicle lineup. The German automaker already offers the 7 Series Protection and X5 Protection VR6, but the new sedan targets buyers with different security requirements. It focuses on protection against selected handgun ammunition while retaining the comfort, appearance, and driving characteristics of a regular 7 Series.

The Concept 7 Protection starts with a healthy foundation: the M760e. It pairs a 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers a combined 604 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, with power sent to all four wheels.

The Car Protects Occupants From Common Handgun Ammunition

BMW hasn’t disclosed the concept’s weight, but the armor will inevitably add considerable mass over the already hefty 2,495 kilograms (5,500 pounds) of the standard car. However, the company says it has recalibrated the chassis, brakes, powertrain, and driver-assistance systems to account for the added protection. The goal is to preserve a driving experience similar to that of the standard production sedan.

The protection measures are designed to blend into the 7 Series’ familiar exterior. The cabin features substantially thicker bullet-resistant glass, while the doors incorporate ballistic steel and fiber-reinforced composites. BMW has also reinforced the rear triangular windows and added protective layers to the roof beneath the standard panoramic glass sunroof.

The roof reinforcement preserves the sedan’s usual appearance, although there’s a catch: the panoramic sunroof’s interior blind must remain permanently closed. The bulkhead and rear wall also form part of the vehicle’s ballistic protection system.

BMW says the Concept 7 Protection complies with the new BayB standard and is designed to protect against selected, commonly encountered handgun ammunition, including 9×19 mm and .44 Magnum rounds. The company identifies violent attacks, threats while traveling, and uncertain security conditions as scenarios the vehicle is intended to address. Protection against blasts requires a higher level of security, so BMW directs customers facing those risks to its more heavily armored models.

It Gets A New Rear Console Coming Soon To The Regular 7 Series

The additional equipment doesn’t stop at the ballistic materials. An intercom system lets occupants communicate with people outside without opening the doors or windows, while an attack alarm provides visual and audible warnings. The side windows remain electrically operable but, for obvious reasons, you cannot fully lower them.

Predictably, BMW has opted for understated luxury rather than an obvious security-vehicle aesthetic. The concept combines Smoke White BMW Individual Merino leather with Alcantara trim and an M Anthracite Alcantara headliner. Sun-protection glazing and powered sunblinds add privacy, while a digital interior mirror helps maintain rearward visibility.

The rear compartment also introduces a new Individual rear console featuring a folding table and a cool box. The table includes a wireless charging tray, turning the back seat into a mobile office. BMW says this rear-console option will become available for the regular 7 Series in the second half of next year.

A New Middle Ground In BMW’s Protection Lineup

The Concept 7 Protection sits below the existing 7 Series Protection, which offers VR9 ballistic protection and an optional VPAM 10 specification. The company also sells the X5 Protection VR6, giving customers a choice between a heavily protected luxury sedan and an armored SUV.

BMW has more than 45 years of experience developing protection vehicles, and its latest concept reflects growing demand for security solutions tailored to different threat levels. Rather than asking every customer to buy a vehicle designed for the most extreme scenarios, the company wants to offer protection that matches the risks people actually face.

For now, Concept 7 Protection remains, well, a concept. BMW says it could expand the brand’s protection portfolio, initially focusing on selected European markets. The company also emphasizes that its approach covers the entire vehicle, from development and production to aftersales support, rather than simply adding armor to an existing luxury sedan.

In other words, BMW wants to make bullet-resistant motoring a little more discreet. You still get the familiar 7 Series experience, just with considerably less reason to worry about what’s coming through the windows. Unlike the full-fat Protection model, this one probably doesn’t weigh as much as the moon, either.