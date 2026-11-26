The Frozen Tanzanite Blue coupe has just 16 miles, and could sell for well over its original U.S. MSRP of $155,000.

Article Summary Valentino Rossi helped design the M4 CS Edition VR46 for his 46th birthday, and BMW built just 46 cars in each of two colors.

The 16-mile coupe wears Rossi’s signature on its carbon roof and is one of just ten right-hand-drive examples in Frozen Tanzanite Blue, according to Historics.

Historics estimates £145,000 to £155,000 before fees, £20,000-£30,000 less than estimates for a similar car auctioned in July with 4,408 miles.

The last time we spotted a BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 at auction, it had 4,408 miles on the clock and shared top billing with an unforgettable Techno Violet 850CSi. Historics now has a second VR46 coming up for sale in England on November 28. This one comes in the other color BMW offered, and whoever bought it new apparently got their fill of driving somewhere around mile 16.

Considering BMW built just 92 of these things, seeing two at the same auction house in the space of five months is a pretty good run. The occasion for building them in the first place? Valentino Rossi turned 46 in 2025. The nine-time motorcycle world champion wore his dad’s race number throughout his career, right up to driving the No. 46 BMW M4 GT3. So the birthday present more or less picked itself. Rossi helped BMW M design two versions of the M4 CS, and BMW built 46 of each. This one is up for grabs.

Same M4 CS, Different Blue

The car we covered in July was the “Sport” version, finished in glossy Marina Bay Blue with a darker 46 across the doors. This one, from the “Corinthian Collection,” is the “Style.” It gets BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue with the numbers picked out in a lighter matte blue. Rossi’s signature sits under the clearcoat on the carbon roof, although our favorite detail might be down at the wheels. See the one São Paulo Yellow spoke on each? That’s where you’ll find the valve stem.

Mechanically, you get the same S58 you’d find in any G82 M4 CS. That means 543 horsepower, 479 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic sending it all to four wheels. BMW says 60 mph takes 3.2 seconds. We’d be inclined to put a few miles on it, although we can appreciate the original owner’s restraint. According to Historics, only ten Frozen Tanzanite Blue VR46s came with the steering wheel on the right. As for what those 16 miles are worth, Historics puts the estimate at £145,000 to £155,000 before its 12 percent buyer’s premium and VAT on the fee. That’s a fair bit less than the auction house expected for the 4,408-mile car back in July (£165,000 to £185,000). We’ll see where bidders land when lot 251 crosses the block Saturday at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge.

More Than An M4 CS

Worth mentioning: Historics Auctioneers have plenty of other good things to look at when the auction kicks off this weekend. Notable BMWs include a 1960 Isetta with just around 50,000 miles on the odometer, an Individual optioned E31 8 Series, a 3.0 CSL, and even the odd armored 550i. It gets even better if your automotive interests include brands underneath the BMW umbrella in one way or another. Pick from an array of MINIs ranging from a Morris car circa 1966 to the awesome R53 JCW GP. There’s even a noteworthy Bentley Arnage Green Label, a car famous for bridging the brand’s gap between VW and BMW ownership.

Anyway, if you’re a local—or just doing some window shopping—you can check out the 2025 BMW M4 CS VR 46 for sale with Historics here. Or, check out all of their BMW/BMW-adjacent listings by clicking here. Viewing days are Thursday the 26th and Friday the 27th from 9am-5pm. Auction day is Saturday the 28th, beginning at 9:30am. Good luck!