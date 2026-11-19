Article Summary Most of the wagon parts likely came from the G31 5 Series Touring, which BMW never sold in the US, and the rear glass still opens separately from the tailgate.

Frozen Deep Green was a $5,000 option on the M5 CS and ended up on 570 of the 1,132 cars built. This car also gets the CS’s Alcantara steering wheel and carbon bucket seats.

A real M5 CS sedan sells for around $107,000, compared with about $60,500 for a regular F90 M5.

BMW never built an F90 M5 Touring, let alone a CS version of one, so an owner in the United States made one. The car started life as a regular F90 BMW M5 sedan, and after a crash damaged its rear end, the owner swapped the trunk for a wagon roof and then chased the full M5 CS spec, reportedly down to the 627 hp (635 PS) tune.

Most owners would have had the body shop put the sedan back the way it left the factory. This one treated the repair as a starting point, and the result is a body style the F90 never offered in any market.

Why This M5 Wagon Looks Like A Factory Car

The conversion is said to use only genuine BMW components. The F90 M5 is based on the G30 5 Series sedan, which makes its sibling, the G31 5 Series Touring, the obvious donor. Since the G31 was never officially sold in the US, much of that hardware would have had to come from overseas.

Sticking to factory parts is why the car looks stock in so many places, and why it keeps the small details a real Touring has. The rear glass opens separately from the tailgate, so a gym bag can go in without swinging the whole hatch up.

What Turns This M5 Wagon Into A CS?

The paint comes first. The owner chose matte Frozen Deep Green, the BMW Individual color that cost $5,000 on the M5 CS and ended up on 570 of the 1,132 cars BMW built, including 224 of the 454 sent to the US. The 20-inch wheels and other accents are finished in Gold Bronze, as on the real thing.

Under the skin, the owner is said to have matched the CS’s engine output, which was 27 hp more than a standard F90 M5 and 10 hp more than the Competition, with torque unchanged at 553 lb-ft. The CS chassis upgrades were reportedly copied too. On BMW’s car, those included 10 percent firmer springs and a 0.2-inch lower ride height. The cabin gets the CS treatment as well: an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, carbon-fiber bucket seats, and the CS trim and door sills.

America Can Finally Buy An M5 Touring, But Not A Pure V8

Americans can now order the G99 M5 Touring, the first M5 wagon BMW has sold in the US, and M boss Frank van Meel told BMWBLOG that US demand for the Touring is higher than for the sedan. The G99 is a plug-in hybrid, though, and weighs 5,530 lbs in US spec, roughly 1,400 lbs more than an F90 M5 CS sedan. This build puts the wagon body on the last M5 that relied on a V8 alone, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo S63.

It won’t fetch CS money. Real M5 CS sedans still trade at around $107,000, against about $60,500 for a regular F90 M5, and no amount of Frozen Deep Green changes this car’s VIN or its accident history. Then again, nobody else can sell you one.

Photographer Jackson Bradley shot the car, and more of his work is on his Instagram. If BMW M ever decides to build a CS Touring, someone in America has already done the homework, using Munich’s own parts.