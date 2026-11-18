Article Summary At roughly 5.5 meters, the concept is about 16 cm longer than the E38 L7 and 14 cm longer than today’s G70 7 Series.

The rear cabin has its own iDrive controller, a fridge, a bottle holder and a second sunroof.

Karl Lagerfeld’s one-off L7 from 2000 is the best-known of the E38-based cars, none of which were sold in the US.

BMW stretched a facelifted E65-generation 7 Series by about 51 cm (20 inches) in 2005, then kept it out of sight for the next 21 years. The one-off BMW L7 Concept was shown publicly for the first time on Wednesday, in an Instagram reel from Retro Garage filmed with BMW Classic’s help. It’s a dark blue sedan with a “BMW L7 Concept” plate up front, wearing the larger kidney grille and reshaped headlights BMW gave the 7 Series in the 2005 facelift. BMW added the length at the B-pillar, the same way it built the E38 L7, so the concept has an extra-long pillar between the doors and every centimeter goes to the rear seats.

How Long Is The BMW L7 Concept?

The L7 Concept is roughly 5.5 meters (about 18 feet) long, by our math. The Instagram post puts the concept at about half a meter longer than a regular 7 Series and 35 cm (14 inches) longer than the long-wheelbase 760Li it’s based on. The facelifted 760Li measured 5,179 mm (203.9 inches), which works out to about 5,530 mm (218 inches) for the L7 Concept. That’s around 16 cm (6 inches) more than the E38 L7 and about 14 cm (5.5 inches) more than today’s G70 7 Series, which BMW builds in only one length. Half a meter is also enough to make the E65’s much-mocked trunk look almost proportionate.

What’s In The Back Of The L7 Concept

The rear cabin gets all of the extra space, and there’s enough of it for an adult to sit back with both legs stretched straight out behind the driver’s seat. The center armrest carries its own iDrive controller set in wood, plus the rear seat controls. One console compartment holds a bottle of sparkling wine upright, and another is a refrigerator, which had two bottles of beer in it when the car was filmed. A second sunroof sits over the rear seats, and the cabin is trimmed in cream leather with wood on the console.

The E38 L7 Came First, And Karl Lagerfeld Made It Famous

BMW built 899 L7s between 1997 and 2001, all of them based on the 750iL and its 5.4-liter V12. Each was 25 cm (9.8 inches) longer than the long-wheelbase car, for a total of 5.37 meters (211 inches), and BMW sold them in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, but never in the US. Karl Lagerfeld gave the car its reputation. He had BMW Individual customize his E32 750iL in 1992 and his E38 750iL in 1994, and in 2000 BMW built him a one-off L7 to his own designs: Chestnut Brown over Gold Orange paint, chocolate brown leather, a glass partition with curtains behind the front seats, and “Designed by Karl Lagerfeld” in gold on the wooden door trim. The E65-based concept is the same idea carried over to the next 7 Series, minus the two-tone paint.

Why The Stretched E65 Never Reached Showrooms

There’s no word yet on why the L7 Concept stayed a one-off. Retro Garage says BMW Classic invited it to share “secret cars” for the first time, so the L7 Concept may not be the only one. BMW Classic has pulled unseen 7 Series concepts out of its collection before, including the ZBF 7er from 1996, when the E38 was still in production.