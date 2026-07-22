A "shift in priorities" has led BMW to pull out of the show, with MINI also skipping the event.

Article Summary The BMW Group has scrapped plans to attend the 91st Paris Motor Show, just months after announcing it would participate.

The 2026 Paris Motor Show runs from October 12–18.

BMW isn't giving up on auto shows entirely and says it will maintain a "selective presence" at future events.

It’s only been a few months since the BMW Group said it would attend the Paris Motor Show, and now it has done a complete 180. The Munich-based automotive conglomerate will no longer participate in the 91st edition of one of the world’s oldest car shows. It’s unclear what prompted the surprising decision, as the official statement is rather vague, citing “a shift in priorities.”

That doesn’t mean the BMW Group is giving up on traditional auto shows altogether. Going forward, it will maintain a “selective presence” at such events. Bloomberg speculates the decision to skip the 2026 Paris Motor Show is part of a broader cost-cutting initiative led by Milan Nedeljkovic, who replaced Oliver Zipse as CEO a couple of months ago. Italian news agency ANSA cites BMW as saying it plans to “focus on other events.”

We had hoped to see the next-generation 3 Series in the City of Lights, but that’s no longer happening. Built in Dingolfing, the G50 remains on track to debut later this year. Of course, the unveiling will take place elsewhere. The same likely applies to the iX4, which, despite not being officially announced yet, is expected to break cover this fall. These are likely BMW’s final two major premieres of 2026 following the i3, next-generation X5, and 7 Series facelift.

BMW’s Biggest Rivals Will Be There

While BMW has reversed course and will skip the Paris Motor Show, archrival Mercedes will attend. It would make sense for the brand to stage at least one world premiere there, possibly the next-generation GLA. The compact crossover will compete not only with the X1 but also the iX1, as a fully electric version is set to replace the EQA.

Other key BMW rivals listed as exhibitors on the Paris Motor Show’s website include Audi, Alfa Romeo, and Volvo. It should be a strong event, with most major automakers expected to attend, including Ford, Hyundai, Kia, and Honda. In total, more than 60 automakers are listed. Predictably, several Chinese brands will be there, too: BYD, Geely, Xpeng, and others.

While traditional auto shows are losing momentum, there’s clearly still a place for the Paris Motor Show. First held in 1898, it remains one of the industry’s most prestigious events. This year’s show runs from October 12–18 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center. Even without BMW and MINI, it should still be a worthwhile event.

It remains unclear whether the 3 Series and iX4 will receive dedicated launch events, but logic suggests BMW has a plan to maximize the impact of their debuts. We don’t have to tell you how big of a deal the 3 Series is, while the first-ever iX4 promises to be an intriguing addition, especially since spy shots suggest it will lean heavily into the coupe formula.