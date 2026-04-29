Article Summary BMW is upgrading the M760e by increasing the combustion engine's output to 420 horsepower.

Combined with the electric motor, the total system output is now rated at 603 hp.

The 2027 BMW M760e needs 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill.

The 7 Series has undergone its most radical facelift since BMW launched the flagship sedan nearly 50 years ago. The G70 LCI not only looks different, especially inside, but also brings substantial changes beneath the surface. While styling remains subjective, more power should be universally appreciated.

Not only is the 740d more potent than before, but so is the M760e. The M Performance 7 Series with a plug-in hybrid setup gains a significant 40 horsepower, bringing total system output to 603 hp. BMW has tweaked the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six by raising the Euro 7-compliant “B58” to 420 hp. Although torque remains unchanged, the combined 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) with assistance from the electric motor should be more than enough.

While the 7 Series isn’t necessarily about straight-line speed, the M760e can still deliver. It reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.2 seconds, a tenth quicker than before. For a fun comparison, that matches a rear-wheel-drive M3 Sedan with a manual gearbox.

At full tilt, BMW limits the top speed to 155 mph (250 km/h) when the combustion engine is running. In purely electric mode, the M760e won’t go faster than 87 mph (140 km/h). Both figures remain unchanged from the pre-facelift model. BMW fine-tuned the quad exhaust setup to deliver “an M-specific soundtrack to match the car’s sporty character.”

Since this is a plug-in hybrid, electric range remains a key selling point. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery pack with a net energy content of 18.7 kWh, the M760e can cover up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle without using any fuel. With the combustion engine also running, BMW quotes combined-cycle fuel consumption as low as 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers.

That works out to 42 miles per gallon, and it even beats the 740d we mentioned earlier, at least on paper. WLTP figures account for the electric range provided by the plug-in hybrid setup, but real-world efficiency depends largely on whether the driver keeps the battery charged. Reports vary on how often owners plug in, so it ultimately comes down to driver behavior.

The new M760e will be available in Europe from November, with German pricing starting at €159,900. BMW has also confirmed local pricing for the other M Performance version, the fully electric i7 M70, from €182,400. In 2027, a third M flavor will join the lineup with a V8 engine and European availability. The eight-cylinder model will replace the 760i, which was never offered in Europe during the pre-LCI era.