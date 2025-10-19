BMW has reportedly won one of Germany’s most important government contracts. According to Der Spiegel, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has chosen the BMW 7 Series Protection as its new armored state vehicle, beating out bids from Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The BKA’s security group is responsible for protecting the country’s top officials, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. For decades, that duty was usually handled by Mercedes S-Class Guard models, so BMW’s win marks a significant shift.

Built for the Job

BMW’s 7 Series Protection (internal code G73) isn’t just a modified version of the standard luxury sedan. It’s built from the ground up as an armored car. The body shell uses what BMW calls a “Protection Core” — a self-supporting structure made of high-strength steel that’s integrated directly into the chassis and roof frame. That design provides full 360-degree protection without the compromises of aftermarket conversions.

The glass and panels can withstand high-caliber rounds, while the underbody is reinforced to protect against small explosives. In its highest configuration, the car meets VPAM 10 standards — among the toughest civilian protection ratings — and can resist fire from rifles like the 7.62 × 54 mm R, ammunition commonly used in Russian sniper rifles and machine guns.

Power and Weight

While BMW also offers an all-electric i7 Protection, Der Spiegel reports that the BKA has opted for the combustion-powered model — the 760i Protection. It uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 paired with mild-hybrid technology and produces around 544 horsepower. The same engine isn’t even available in regular German-market 7 Series sedans, making it a special application for government use.

The car weighs well over 4,000 kilograms (8,800 lbs), yet it remains capable of serious speed when needed. BMW’s engineering team adjusted the suspension, brakes, and stability systems specifically for the extra mass, ensuring predictable handling in high-pressure situations.

Specially tuned brakes, chassis components, and Michelin PAX run-flat tires (20-inch alloys) allow the G73 to keep moving at up to 80 km/h even with no air in the tires. A self-sealing fuel tank reduces fire risk after an attack. The car is also engineered to withstand certain explosives, including drone-dropped devices and hand grenades.

Inside, buyers can specify the same comfort features found in the regular G70 7 Series—Executive Lounge seating, massage functions, privacy blinds, a cool box, and high-end audio. The BMW Curved Display and a dedicated Protection Command Touch System integrate security functions into the cabin. Even the iDrive infotainment system has been designed specifically for this BMW 7 Series Protection. A special menu gives the driver and passengers access to bespoke features, like controlling intercom system and lights, communication with the outside world, and others.

A Win for BMW

For BMW, the deal is more than a symbolic victory. It places Munich at the center of Germany’s state transport operations, a role traditionally dominated by Mercedes. The 7 Series Protection is built alongside standard models at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, which also produces the electric i7 and 5 Series.

[Source: Der Spiegel via BimmerToday]