Article Summary The four armored doors add about 60 kg (132 lb), the glass is roughly 2 cm thick, and BMW dropped the automatic doors to save weight.

A new rear console with a cool box, folding table and wireless charging tray comes to the regular 7 Series in the second half of 2027, and it limits the rear to two seats.

An intercom with speakers in the side mirrors and grille lets occupants talk to people outside, and BMW is considering production, starting with selected European markets.

BMW’s newest armored car looks like any other 7 Series, and that’s the point. The BMW Concept 7 Protection is an M760e xDrive built to stop common handgun rounds, including 9 mm and .44 Magnum, and its armor adds only about 300 kg (661 lb) to the standard sedan. BMW revealed the concept in October, and it was on display at the launch of the facelifted G70 7 Series in Newport Beach, California, where we photographed it.

The concept sits below the 7 Series Protection, BMW’s VR9-rated armored limousine, which is built to withstand rifle fire and explosions and carries more than 1,500 kg of extra weight. The Concept 7 Protection instead meets the new BayB standard, which covers defined attacks with handguns and leaves out blast protection. The result is far lighter, and BMW says it drives much like a regular 7 Series.

Where The Armor Hides In The Concept 7 Protection

Most of the extra weight sits in the reinforced passenger cell. Ballistic steel and fiber-reinforced composites wrap the cabin, and the bulkhead and rear wall are part of the protection as well. The four doors add about 60 kg (132 lb) between them, because each carries armor that covers the gaps between door, glass and body. The bullet-resistant glass is roughly 2 cm (0.8 in) thick, which is why the side windows can’t drop all the way into the doors, and the doors feel noticeably heavier when you close them.

To save weight, BMW skipped the automatic doors offered on the regular 7 Series. The roof gets an extra layer of steel and composite beneath the panoramic glass, so the sunroof can’t open and its blind stays permanently closed. The rear triangular windows are also armored, as is a box in the trunk that protects part of the new rear console. The cargo area itself isn’t protected.

The powertrain carries over from the M760e: a 3.0-liter inline-six and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, for a combined 604 hp (450 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). BMW recalibrated the chassis, brakes and driver assistance systems to handle the added mass.

What Does The New 7 Series Rear Console Include?

The concept also previews a BMW Individual rear console that will be offered on the regular 7 Series in the second half of 2027. It replaces the folding center armrest with a fixed, three-part unit sold as one option. At the top is a cool box with glasses that use magnetic bases, a feature first shown on the Vision BMW ALPINA concept. Below it, a folding table rides on an articulating arm, similar to a monitor mount, so it swings toward either rear passenger. Its leather-covered surface tilts to keep a laptop or tablet in place, and a magnetic area stops glasses from sliding while the car is moving. The third piece is a wireless charging tray that holds two phones, flat or upright, next to two USB-C ports.

The trade-off is seating: with the console fitted, the rear holds two people. The unit in the concept is still a prototype with plenty of plastic, and BMW says the materials and the table mechanism could change before production.

How The Intercom Lets You Talk Through Closed Windows

The feature that impressed us most is the intercom. Occupants take a handheld microphone from a compartment up front and speak through loudspeakers in the side mirrors and front grille, so they can talk to someone outside without lowering a window. Release the button, and exterior microphones carry the other person’s voice back into the cabin. An attack alarm with visual and audible warnings completes the security features.

Will The Concept 7 Protection Come To America?

Not at first. BMW hasn’t confirmed production, but it is seriously considering it, possibly as soon as next year, with the initial focus on selected European markets. The BayB certification applies to Europe, and other markets have their own standards, so a US version would need separate certification. For now, the rear console is the only part of this concept BMW has committed to building.

[Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]