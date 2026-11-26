The Rimac founder grew up dreaming of BMWs, bought a rusty E30 323 at 18, and unknowingly started an automotive revolution after its engine blew up.

Article Summary When asked about his childhood dream car, his answer was immediate: “BMW. Always.”

His passion for the Bavarian brand took hold after his family moved to Germany and his father bought a used E32 7 Series.

Rimac still remembers the smell of that BMW and how getting into it made him feel like one of the richest people on the planet.

Mate Rimac might be best known today for building record-breaking electric hypercars and taking the reins at Bugatti. Still, his automotive story started with a much more humble machine: a rusty BMW E30 323. In an interview with Classic Driver, the Croatian entrepreneur opened up about his childhood fascination with cars, revealing that BMW was always his dream brand.

It wasn’t a passion inherited from his parents, either. His mother told him he was obsessed with automobiles before he could even walk or talk, despite growing up in a place where paved roads were practically nonexistent. Things changed when his family moved to Germany. His father initially drove unreliable cars, but after becoming financially comfortable, he bought a second-hand E32 7 Series. For young Mate, then around six years old, it was a life-changing experience.

He remembers stepping inside the luxury sedan for the first time and being captivated by the smell of the BMW. That memory stuck with him so strongly that even years later, the scent of a newer BMW could transport him straight back to his childhood.

Getting A Ride To School In An Original 8 Series

There was another BMW moment he never forgot. A relative once drove him to school in an E31 8 Series when he was six or seven. The experience was so special that Rimac joked that even arriving at work in a space shuttle wouldn’t recreate the excitement of turning up to school in an original 8er.

When he finally got old enough to buy his own car, Rimac didn’t go looking for an exotic supercar. At 18, he bought an E30 3 Series. It wasn’t an M3, but a lesser 323 in pretty rough shape, with plenty of rust. The reason for buying it was simple: it was the cheapest and easiest way to get into racing. Rimac entered two amateur-level drift events, but his motorsport career didn’t exactly get off to a flying start. The engine blew up, forcing him to rethink what to do with the car.

Rather than scrapping the old BMW, he decided to convert it to electric power. That project would eventually change his life. At the time, EVs were practically unheard of in Croatia. When Rimac turned up at the racetrack with his green E30 (pictured at the top), complete with electronics-related stickers on the doors, people thought he was joking. Some even mocked him for bringing what they effectively considered a washing machine to a racing event.

But he kept improving the car, making it faster with every outing. Eventually, the other competitors stopped laughing and started taking him seriously. Some even wanted him placed in a separate category because he was becoming too quick.

Rimac described those early days in the garage as perhaps the best period of his life. He initially worked alone, without proper tools or even the ability to weld, before a few friends joined him. One of them, Igor, had access to a better-equipped garage, and the two began developing the electric BMW together.

A few months later, Rimac founded his company. What started as a teenager’s garage project eventually grew into a major technology supplier for the global automotive industry. And there’s a particularly satisfying twist to that story: BMW is now one of his company’s customers.

Rimac Is Helping BMW Improve Its EVs

The i7 facelift uses a jointly developed high-voltage battery system that combines BMW’s sixth-generation cylindrical cells with its established fifth-generation module technology. Rimac Technology manufactures the batteries at its campus in Croatia, then ships them to the Dingolfing plant in Germany for vehicle assembly. BMW and Rimac are also working on two additional projects, one of which likely involves the i5 facelift coming in 2027.

There’s something poetic about that. The teenager who once turned an old 323 into an electric race car now runs a company supplying battery technology to the very automaker he idolized growing up.

Video: Classic Driver / YouTube