Both put the same Merino on the seats. Full adds a leather dash and door tops, and it's a $3,500 option on the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition.

Article Summary On the G80 M3 and G82 M4, Full Merino puts the lower dash in the seat color, while the upper dash and doors get black leather.

Extended Merino comes standard on the 2026 X5 M Competition, and Full Merino is a $3,500 option.

On the X7, the $2,700 gap between Extended and Full gets you most of the way to the $3,750 Executive Package, which adds massaging seats and soft-close doors.

If you’re configuring an X7, an X5 M, or an M3 Competition and can’t decide between Extended Merino and Full Merino leather, order Extended unless you’re choosing a two-tone or light interior. Both options put the same Merino hide on the seats, and Full Merino only adds leather to the dashboard, the upper door panels, and the lower center console. On the 2027 BMW X7, that’s the difference between $1,950 for Extended Merino and $4,650 for Full Merino.

The names sound like two grades of leather, which is why so many buyers get stuck on this option. They’re really two amounts of the same leather, and the right one depends mostly on the interior color you pick.

What Do You Get With Extended And Full Merino?

Extended Merino covers the seats, front and rear, along with the center armrest, the door armrests and pulls, and the inserts in the door panels. Those are the surfaces your body touches on every drive. The dashboard, the tops of the doors, and the sides of the center console stay in BMW’s regular soft-touch materials.

Full Merino moves leather onto the surfaces you look at. On the G80 M3 and G82 M4, BMW M says the full upholstery adds a leather lower dashboard in the upholstery color, while the upper dash, the upper doors, and the side panels get black leather. On the F95 X5 M Competition, the option adds leather on the dash, the lower center console, and the door panels above the pulls.

The upper surfaces stay black whatever color you pick for the seats, so the visual change shows up lower in the cabin. In a Kyalami Orange or Silverstone interior, the lower dash picks up the seat color and the whole cockpit looks different. In an all-black interior, you’ll mostly notice Full Merino with your hand on the dash. The exact coverage shifts a little from model to model, so check the interior view in BMW’s configurator before you sign.

How Much More Does Full Merino Cost?

BMW offers the two-tier choice mostly on its bigger SUVs and M cars. Current US pricing:

2027 BMW X7 xDrive40i: Sensafin is standard, Extended Merino is $1,950, and Full Merino is $4,650, which makes Full $2,700 more than Extended. The X7 M60i comes with Extended Merino as standard.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition: Extended Merino is standard, and Full Merino is a $3,500 option.

BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition: Extended Merino is standard, and Full Merino is optional at [TK: 2027 US price for Full Merino on M3/M4 Competition].

Option prices change by model year, so confirm them in the configurator or with your dealer for the car you’re ordering.

Should You Order Sensafin Or Extended Merino On An X7?

On the X7 xDrive40i, the first decision comes before Extended versus Full. Sensafin, BMW’s synthetic leather, is standard, and Extended Merino is the $1,950 step up to real leather. If you want leather at all, Extended is where we’d stop: it covers everything you sit on and touch, and in our 2027 X7 buyer’s guide we called it the leather option with the most value. If you’d rather not have animal hide in the car, or you’d rather keep the money, Sensafin is the standard choice and costs nothing.

When Is Full Merino Worth Ordering?

Order Full Merino if you’re choosing a two-tone or light interior. That’s where the lower dash takes on the seat color, so the option changes how the cabin looks instead of only how the dash feels. It can also make sense on an M car you plan to keep. On a 2026 X5 M Competition, $3,500 is less than 3% of a sticker that’s already well past $120,000, and you’ll look at that dash on every drive for as long as you own the car.

When Should You Stick With Extended Merino?

Stick with Extended if you’re ordering a black interior. The upper dash is black with either option, so you’d be paying mostly for the feel of leather on surfaces you rarely touch.

On the X7, we’d also spend the money elsewhere. The $2,700 gap between Extended and Full gets you most of the way to the $3,750 Executive Package on six-cylinder models, which adds massaging seats and soft-close doors. You’ll use both more often than you’ll touch the dashboard.