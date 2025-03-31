If it weren’t for the blue roof light, you might mistake this for a regular BMW X5 M60i. However, this unassuming SUV is a completely different beast, serving as an armored version designed to offer serious protection. The updated Protection VR6 debuted in 2023 with the styling tweaks from the G05’s mid-cycle facelift. New images from the Czech Republic showcase this luxury fortress on wheels, capable of literally taking a bullet for you. Beneath its familiar design, high-strength steel reinforcements fortify the doors, roof, side frame, and bulkhead.

The X5 Protection VR6 also features a self-sealing fuel tank that prevents leaks after being struck by a bullet, while an aluminum splinter guard shields the underbody from explosive attacks. BMW has further enhanced security with an armored partition in the cargo area. Compared to a standard X5, this version also includes heated front sections of the side windows.

All that extra protection adds weight, bringing the SUV’s curb weight to a hefty 3,275 kilograms (7,220 pounds). That’s about 930 kg (2,050 lbs) more than a standard X5 M60i. Despite the added mass, it still sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a respectable 5.9 seconds, only 1.6 seconds slower than the unarmored model. However, top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph (210 km/h), down from 155 mph (250 km/h).

Fuel efficiency is surprisingly reasonable for such a heavily armored, V8-powered vehicle. BMW estimates city consumption to be 19 liters per 100 kilometers (12.3 miles per gallon). The 83-liter fuel tank remains unchanged from the standard X5 M60i. Inside, it’s a typical G05 affair, albeit with a built-in intercom and special controls ahead of the gear selector to access the unique security features.

The Spartanburg-built X5 Protection VR6 isn’t BMW’s only armored offering. The latest 7 Series and electric i7 also come with Protection variants. BMW has a long history of “Security Vehicles,” dating back to the first armored E23 7 Series introduced in 1978.

Photos: BMW Czech Republic