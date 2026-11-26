The NB5 BMW iX1 enters production in November 2027 with three versions, and the M50 xDrive follows a full year later.

Article Summary Charging should jump well past today's 130-kW limit, since even the iX3 40 on the same 800-volt hardware takes 300 kW.

Pricing has to land between today's €49,400 iX1 eDrive20 and the €63,400 iX3 40 in Germany.

BMW has never sold the iX1 in the US, so it remains to be seen whether this new generation will come here.

The next BMW iX1 is due to enter series production in November 2027, and it shares almost nothing with the car it replaces. Codenamed NB5, BMW’s smallest electric SUV skips the usual mid-cycle facelift and moves to Neue Klasse, trading today’s front-drive layout for rear-wheel drive and taking its cabin and electronics from the iX3. BMW hasn’t confirmed any of it, but that’s what we’re hearing from sources.

What Will BMW Call The Next iX1?

It stays the iX1, with BMW’s newer naming that puts the number ahead of the drive system, as on the iX3 40. The M50 xDrive would be the first M Performance version of the electric iX1, which tops out with the xDrive30 today. China gets a long-wheelbase NB6 iX1 L of its own. Here’s what insiders say we might see at rollout:

November 2027: iX1 30, iX1 30 xDrive and iX1 40 xDrive

March 2028: iX1 20 and iX1 40, both rear-wheel drive

November 2028: iX1 M50 xDrive, all markets

The current U11 iX1 is an electric X1 on the gas car’s front-drive-based platform. The combustion X1 keeps that platform, gets a facelift in July 2027 with Neue Klasse styling cues and Panoramic Vision, and stays in production for at least 6 years. Production is expected at Regensburg, where the current iX1 is built. BMW reworked the plant in August 2026 so current models and Neue Klasse cars can share its lines, and the iX1 is the obvious first candidate.

What Will The New iX1 Look Like?

Like a scaled-down iX3, and that’s deliberate after the iX3 passed 100,000 orders. Prototypes caught from Sweden to Spain wear a tall, narrow kidney grille between slim headlights, flush door handles, a new window line and a lower license plate on the tailgate.

Inside, spy shots show no instrument cluster, a tablet-style touchscreen that may be slightly smaller than the iX3’s 17.9-inch display, and the Panoramic Vision band across the base of the windshield. A camera at the base of the mirror points to the iX3’s City Assistant, which stops at red lights and pulls away on green only if it sees the driver watching the road. Ventilated front seats are scheduled to arrive in March 2028.

What Will Power The Neue Klasse iX1?

BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive hardware: Gen6 motors and cylindrical battery cells with roughly 20 percent more energy density than the prismatic cells they replace. Every iX1 starts out rear-drive, since Neue Klasse doesn’t do front-wheel drive, with a second motor up front on xDrive models. The switch to the iX3’s 800-volt electrics should bring the biggest gain: today’s 400-volt iX1 charges at up to 130 kW, while even the iX3 40 takes 300 kW.

No output, battery or range figures have leaked. The iX3 40 is the closest reference, with 235 kW (315 hp), an 82.6-kWh battery and 635 km (395 miles) of WLTP range. Today’s iX1 eDrive20 makes 150 kW (201 hp) and is rated at 514 km (319 miles) WLTP. With the new cells and a slipperier body, we’d expect the longest-range NB5 to clear 600 km (373 miles) WLTP, though that’s our estimate,

Will The New iX1 Come To America?

BMW has never sold the iX1 in the US and it’s unclear whether the NB5 changes that.If it does come, the iX1 would slot below the iX3 50 xDrive, which starts at $61,500 before a $1,350 destination charge. The question is whether the U.S. customer will crave an electric SUV that’s smaller than most of the trucks on the road.