When a car weighs more than 4.4 tons and stretches nearly 5.4 meters, you need space to explore its limits. That’s exactly what BMW offered a small group of customers at its Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC) in Sokolov, Czech Republic. The facility’s mix of urban streets, rural roads, and high-speed sections allowed the armored BMW 7 Series Protection (G73) to be driven in situations that mirror real-world escape scenarios.

Built Around the Protection Core

Unlike older armored sedans that start as regular production cars and are later reinforced, the G73 is built from the ground up using BMW’s “Protection Core” approach. Armored steel is integrated directly into the structure, with the roof, underbody, and glass forming a continuous protective shell. This design not only improves rigidity but also keeps interior space close to that of a standard 7 Series.

Drive Options: V8 or All-Electric

Two versions are available. The 760i Protection uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid tech, producing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and can travel up to 210 km/h. The i7 Protection is fully electric, with dual motors producing 544 hp and 745 Nm, reaching 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and limited to 160 km/h. Both meet VR9 ballistic standards and can be specified to the higher VPAM 10 level, capable of withstanding high-powered rifle fire such as 7.62 x 54 mm R rounds.

Weight Versus Agility

The FMDC tests made clear how the G73 behaves under pressure. In slalom runs, the body roll was significant—unsurprising for a vehicle of this mass tuned for comfort rather than stiffness—but steering remained predictable and responsive. Emergency braking drills showed how the front end dives under hard deceleration, yet the car stayed stable and controllable. Rear-wheel steering, part of the Integral Active Steering system, helps reduce turning radius and aids stability in quick maneuvers.

Tires, Brakes, and Survival Features

Specially tuned brakes, chassis components, and Michelin PAX run-flat tires (20-inch alloys) allow the G73 to keep moving at up to 80 km/h even with no air in the tires. A self-sealing fuel tank reduces fire risk after an attack. The car is also engineered to withstand certain explosives, including drone-dropped devices and hand grenades.

Interior and Equipment

From the outside, the Protection models are nearly indistinguishable from a standard 7 Series fitted with the M Sport package. Inside, buyers can specify the same comfort features found in the regular G70—Executive Lounge seating, massage functions, privacy blinds, a cool box, and high-end audio. The BMW Curved Display and a dedicated Protection Command Touch System integrate security functions into the cabin.

Training for the Worst

BMW also offers driver training for owners’ security staff. This includes classroom planning and hands-on exercises in evasive maneuvers, ensuring drivers can make full use of the car’s capabilities in a real emergency.

At Sokolov, the sessions showed that even with heavy armor, the 7 Series Protection remains composed enough to get out of trouble quickly. It’s not built to be fast for the sake of it—it’s built to be fast when it matters most. Despite being as heavy as a tank… [Source: BMW Czech Republic]