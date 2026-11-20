BMW is working on another round of voluntary buyouts after its initial severance program ran out of funding, as the automaker pushes ahead with plans to eliminate thousands of jobs.

Article Summary BMW is preparing additional voluntary severance offers after its initial program attracted overwhelming interest.

The first round was completed ahead of schedule after the available budget ran out.

BMW is targeting approximately 8,000 job cuts worldwide by the end of 2027, including nearly 5,000 in Germany.

As it turns out, BMW isn’t quite done offering employees money to leave. Just weeks after closing its first voluntary severance program, the Munich-based automaker is preparing to make additional offers. According to a new report from Münchner Merkur, the company wants to allocate extra funding for termination agreements after exhausting its original budget.

BMW has confirmed the development, telling the German publication that it intends to make greater use of existing personnel measures as part of its ongoing organizational restructuring. An internal message reportedly informed employees that the company plans to continue offering voluntary departure agreements in BMW’s indirect areas over the coming months.

The automaker wants to put additional money on the table for these agreements and has reportedly approached the works council with a proposal to increase the available budget. BMW says it wants to capitalize on the momentum generated by the initial program.

BMW’s First Severance Program Attracted Huge Interest

The original program, launched in October, generated considerably more interest than BMW apparently anticipated. Employees rushed to check their individual severance packages, overwhelming the company’s internal IT systems for several hours.

The automaker subsequently stopped accepting new applications so it could process the requests it had already received. By November, BMW declared the program complete, saying it had achieved its objectives ahead of schedule.

BMW allegedly offered some employees up to €650,000 to leave the company, although it reserved such generous payouts for individual cases rather than making them standard offers. As previously reported, the packages could also include incentives for employees willing to leave earlier.

There is an important distinction with the proposed next round: BMW isn’t automatically offering buyouts to everyone. The company will decide which employees receive an offer, while those employees remain free to accept or reject it. Under the so-called double voluntariness principle, both the employer and the employee must agree to the termination contract. The world’s largest luxury automaker hasn’t disclosed how many employees accepted the first round of offers.

Up To 8,000 Jobs Targeted By The End Of 2027

The broader restructuring effort aims to eliminate approximately 8,000 positions worldwide by the end of 2027, with nearly 5,000 of those jobs in Germany, according to previous reports.

The cuts primarily affect the indirect workforce, meaning administrative, development, and other non-production positions. Factory workers assembling BMWs aren’t the target of this particular initiative.

CEO Milan Nedeljković has previously argued that the company’s organizational structure needs to become leaner. During BMW’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call, he pointed to the positive response to the voluntary severance program as an opportunity to accelerate the restructuring.

The financial logic is straightforward, even if the initial bill isn’t cheap. BMW reportedly expected severance-related expenses in the hundreds of millions of euros. However, the restructuring is expected to generate annual savings of €1 billion starting in 2028.

BMW is facing mounting pressure from several directions, including weaker demand in China, US import tariffs, and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers. At the same time, the company is investing heavily in its Neue Klasse electric vehicles and the technology needed to remain competitive in an increasingly software-focused industry.

Reducing administrative overhead is one way to free up resources for that transformation. And judging by the response to the first round, BMW won’t have to work particularly hard to find employees willing to consider an exit package.

Source: Münchner Merkur