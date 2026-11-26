The fifth season of BMW's partnership with Real Madrid brings a new electrified fleet, with the XM Label proving the most popular choice among the players.

Article Summary The handover took place at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the men's first team and head coach receiving their official cars.

The BMW XM Label is the squad's most popular choice, selected by 15 players, including Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Díaz.

Kylian Mbappé is sticking with the fully electric iX3 50 xDrive, sharing his choice with Yan Diomande and Thiago Pitarch.

BMW is kicking off the fifth year of its partnership with Real Madrid by handing the club’s men’s first team a new fleet of electrified vehicles. The selection for the 2026/27 season includes everything from the plug-in hybrid XM Label to the fully electric i7 and the new iX3, giving the players plenty of ways to travel in style.

The XM Label is the most popular choice this time around. No fewer than 15 players have opted for BMW’s flagship performance SUV, including Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Díaz. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a V8 gasoline engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 748 metric horsepower. It can also cover up to 88 kilometers (55 miles) on electric power alone.

Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, is sticking with the iX3 50 xDrive. He shares that choice with Yan Diomande and Thiago Pitarch. Vinícius Júnior, Endrick and C. Espí have gone for the i7 60 xDrive. The handover also includes other models from BMW’s electrified lineup. The club’s vehicle list features the iX2 xDrive30 and the M5 Sedan, among others. That’s quite a diverse selection, even if the XM Label clearly steals the show in terms of popularity.

Most Players Opted For the XM Label

BMW is kicking off the fifth year of its partnership with Real Madrid by handing the club’s men’s first team a new fleet of electrified vehicles. The selection for the 2026/27 season includes everything from the plug-in hybrid XM Label to the fully electric i7 and the new iX3, giving the players plenty of ways to travel in style.

The XM Label is the most popular choice this time around. No fewer than 15 players have opted for BMW’s flagship performance SUV, including Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Díaz. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a V8 gasoline engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 748 metric horsepower. It can also cover up to 88 kilometers (55 miles) on electric power alone.

Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, is sticking with the iX3 50 xDrive. He shares that choice with Yan Diomande and Thiago Pitarch. Vinícius Júnior, Endrick and C. Espí have gone for the i7 60 xDrive. The handover also includes other models from BMW’s electrified lineup. The club’s vehicle list features the iX2 xDrive30 and the M5 Sedan, among others. That’s quite a diverse selection, even if the XM Label clearly steals the show in terms of popularity.

There’s Only One Car On The List That Isn’t A PHEV Or An EV

For now, the club’s parking lot is getting a healthy dose of electrification, with the V8-powered XM Label showing that BMW isn’t quite ready to give up combustion engines in the name of performance. Only one car on the list isn’t a plug-in hybrid or an EV, and it’s Cucurella’s X7 M60i with an honest-to-God V8 under the hood, albeit even that one is a mild hybrid.

Here’s a full list of what each player picked to drive for the next 12 months or so.

PLAYER MODEL DUMFRIES XM Label ASENCIO XM Label A. CARRERAS XM Label RODRYGO XM Label BERNARD XM Label BRAHIM XM Label BELLINGHAM XM Label HUIJSEN XM Label COURTOIS XM Label KONATE XM Label TRENT XM Label TCHOUAMENI XM Label ARDA GÜLER XM Label F. MENDY XM Label RÜDIGER XM Label CUCURELLA X7 M60i xDrive E. MILITAO M5 Sedan LUNIN M5 Sedan YAN DIOMANDE iX3 50 xDrive THIAGO iX3 50 xDrive MBAPPÉ iX3 50 xDrive VALVERDE iX2 xDrive30 CAMAVINGA iX xDrive60 VINI JR i7 60 xDrive Sedan C. SPY i7 60 xDrive Sedan ENDRICK i7 60 xDrive Sedan MOURINHO iX xDrive60