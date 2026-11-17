BMW's engineers did the math in the 1990s, shoehorning the M5 E39's S62 V8 into the E38's engine bay to create a one-off M7 that sadly never made production.

Article Summary An extended video of the fascinating one-off gives us a more detailed look at the M7 E38 that never was.

Although the prototype was road-legal, BMW kept it under wraps for nearly 30 years.

BMW ultimately decided against building the M7, likely because its business case was difficult to justify alongside the V12-powered 750i and the E39 M5.

BMW aficionados know the M5 E39 could’ve turned out very differently. Early in development, engineers considered retaining a six-cylinder engine, including a turbocharged inline-six or even switching to a V6. Sacrilegious, I know. Neither proposal made the cut, and the M division ultimately went with a naturally aspirated V8. As it turned out, that decision also paved the way for something even more interesting: a secret M7 prototype based on the E38 7 Series.

Revealed earlier this week, the elusive one-off is back in the spotlight courtesy of an extended video. The footage gives us a better look at this unusual sedan, which BMW internally called the M7. We’re also learning that the car was approved for road use, yet the company never put it into production and kept it under wraps for almost 30 years.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the 1997 740i-based prototype is how restrained it looks. BMW didn’t give the E38 an aggressive body kit or oversized air intakes. At first glance, it could easily pass for an ordinary 7 Series, which makes the mechanical upgrades all the more fascinating. There are a few clues, though. The sedan rides on dark cross-spoke BBS wheels and features quad exhaust tips, just like a proper M car would.

Why Did BMW Decide Against Making The M7?

BMW hasn’t explained why the prototype never progressed to production, leaving us to speculate about the business case. The regular E38 lineup already had the 750i at the top, powered by a naturally aspirated V12. Introducing an M7 with a V8 could have created an awkward overlap between the two range-toppers.

There was also the E39 M5 to consider. It offered essentially the same engine and transmission in a smaller, lighter package, making it a more natural choice for buyers interested in performance rather than rear-seat luxury. An M7 would’ve been a niche proposition, even by BMW M standards. Still, it’s fascinating that BMW went so far as to build a road-legal prototype and give it the M7 name.

The Other One-Off BMW M Car With This Engine

But the E38 M7 wasn’t the only special M car from that era to use the S62 outside the regular M5 Sedan. BMW also built the E39 M5 Touring, a long-roof version of its performance sedan that never made it to production either.

Like the M7, it combined the practicality of a larger BMW body style with the 394-hp V8, but the Touring remained a one-off factory prototype. It’s another tantalizing example of how much more BMW could have done with the E39 M5’s powertrain beyond the gorgeous Z8.

The 7 Series With A Supercar’s Heart

Looking back, there was another 7 Series with an M engine, although this one actually made it into production. Sold exclusively in South Africa, the E23 745i SA (also known as the M745i) packed the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter M88/3 inline-six derived from the one and only M1 supercar. It produced 282 horsepower and was paired with a five-speed manual in just 14 examples out of a total production run of roughly 200 units, making it an exceptionally rare member of the first-generation 7 Series lineup.

BMW never gave it an official M badge on the trunk, but with an engine shared with the original M5 and M635 CSi, it came closer to a factory-built M7 than most people realize.