If you have an insatiable thirst for BMW iX3 content, we’ve got you covered. Fresh, exclusive images from Spain show the second-generation electric SUV in a high-end configuration. Whoever specified this “NA5” build didn’t hold back, as the vehicle is loaded with options. With online configurators already live in many markets, you can even build one just like it.

Finished in Space Silver, this iX3 rides on the optional 21-inch aerodynamic wheels with a two-tone finish and “1049” codename. The angular front bumper is part of the M Sport Package, while the panoramic sunroof with glazing that offers 100% UV protection is also an option.

Inside is where the real treat awaits. The Castanea upholstery gives the cabin an upscale ambiance, even though it’s not genuine leather. It’s called Veganza in marketing jargon, a material said to have “leather-like characteristics.” The M badge on the steering wheel signals the upgraded design we’d definitely have over the standard wheel. It’s an option here on the 50 xDrive, but should come standard on the M Performance version, the M60.

These new photos highlight just how much the iX3 has evolved from its predecessor, based on the CLAR platform. The two have little in common, as even the BMW roundel has been redesigned with a flatter, sharper look. It’s easy to miss the revised badge at first glance. Some enthusiasts may lament the loss of the iDrive dial, but its absence is unlikely to dissuade buyers given the strong technical package.

Say what you will about BMW’s new design language and reimagined interior, but the iX3 looks like a concept car that’s driven straight out of the future. And this is only the beginning. By late 2027, approximately 40 models will feature the new design direction and the iDrive X infotainment system.

One of them will be a close relative of the iX3. Spotted for the first time earlier this week, the iX4 is all but confirmed to debut next year. The coupe-style variant will join a broader family that also includes a long-wheelbase iX3 exclusive to China.

If SUVs aren’t your thing, the sedan lives on in the Neue Klasse era. The i3 is set to debut in 2026 with a fresh interpretation of the signature kidney grille. It’ll be horizontal instead of vertical, flowing seamlessly into the headlights. Other body styles are expected to follow, including an i3 Touring for wagon enthusiasts.

It’s unclear when a two-door model will become part of the Neue Klasse lineup. The Z4 and 8 Series are on their way out, without replacements planned. We might get an i4 coupe before the decade’s end, but nothing is official at this point. Meanwhile, BMW is focusing on high-volume products, starting with the iX3.