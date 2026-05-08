Certified range beats the preliminary estimate by 48 km, and $75,900 CAD undercuts the U.S. price after conversion.

Article Summary BMW Group Canada has confirmed the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive will start at $75,900 CAD, with NRCan-certified range of up to 698 km — well above the 650 km preliminary estimate.

The 698 km Canadian figure converts to 434 miles on the EPA cycle, matching the U.S. spec exactly; the pricing gap between the two markets amounts to roughly $14,000 CAD at current exchange rates.

Canadian deliveries begin Fall 2026, approximately one quarter after the U.S. launch on September 25.

BMW Group Canada confirmed pricing and NRCan-certified range for the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive this week. The car starts at $75,900 CAD and is rated at up to 698 km on the NRCan cycle — a number that moved meaningfully from the 650 km preliminary estimate BMW had been quoting.

When BMW first showed the iX3, 650 km was the working number for Canadian customers. The confirmed 698 km figure represents a 7.4 percent improvement over that projection, and it arrives through the same efficiency gains that pushed the U.S. EPA number to 434 miles: sixth-generation eDrive technology that reduces energy losses by 40 percent versus fifth-gen, an 800V architecture, and new cylindrical-cell battery chemistry.

How the Canadian Price Compares to the U.S.

The U.S. market got its pricing the same week: $61,500 USD plus $1,350 destination and handling, for a drive-away figure of $62,850 USD. At a rough 1.38 CAD/USD exchange rate, that translates to about $86,700 CAD — which means Canadian buyers are actually getting the better deal by a meaningful margin. The $75,900 CAD Canadian base price sits roughly $10,800 CAD below a straight currency conversion of the U.S. price, before accounting for any duty or import considerations.

What 698 km Could Mean in Canada

NRCan’s combined cycle rating tends to land roughly 15 to 20 percent below what drivers see in ideal conditions on the highway, and meaningfully lower in cold weather. Still, 698 km as a certified starting point gives the iX3 headroom that most rivals in the midsize electric SAV class can’t approach. The Mercedes EQC, for reference, is rated at around 400 km on the same NRCan methodology. The Audi Q8 e-tron does better — roughly 500 km in combined testing — but costs more and charges slower.

For practical Canadian use, the iX3’s 400 kW DC fast-charging capability is arguably as important as the raw range number. At a compatible 800V station, BMW says the car can add 185 miles (roughly 300 km) of range in 10 minutes and complete a 10-to-80 percent charge in 21 minutes. The catch is that 400 kW infrastructure is still sparse in Canada — most existing DC fast chargers top out at 150 to 350 kW. That limitation will ease over time, but Canadian buyers buying today are buying capability the network hasn’t fully caught up to yet.

“We are thrilled to offer Canadian customers more range, next-generation battery and electric motors and uncompromising BMW driving dynamics,” said Andrew Scott, President and CEO of BMW Group Canada. “Exceeding our preliminary range target while introducing advanced technologies at this price point is a testament to the progress of our electrification strategy.”

Customers can reserve through bmw.ca or at their local retailer. Canadian deliveries are scheduled for Fall 2026, roughly one quarter after U.S. deliveries begin September 25.