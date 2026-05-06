The Z4 is one of only two BMW models with a positive Q1 2026 result, with demand rising by 4.9% compared to the first three months of last year.

Article Summary With one foot in the grave, the Z4 is enjoying a last-minute sales boost.

BMW sold 2,555 cars in the January-March interval, up by 4.9$ compared to Q1 2025.

The Z4 bows out this year without a replacement in sight.

It’s the end of the road for the BMW Z4. European production wrapped up in March, when the final car rolled off the assembly line. In April, Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz built the roadster’s final units for the United States. BMW confirmed the G29’s demise in November 2025, when the Final Edition signaled the beginning of the end for the two-door sports car.

A look at the Q1 2026 sales chart shows a last-minute spike in demand for the soft-top convertible. BMW moved 2,555 cars through March, up 4.9% compared with the same period last year. Even so, the Z4 ranked as the second slowest-selling model in the lineup, ahead of only the XM, which totaled 1,458 units. Deliveries of BMW M’s controversial plug-in hybrid SUV fell 17.6% year over year.

As a niche model aimed primarily at enthusiasts, the Z4 was never destined to be a volume seller. This generation arrived in late 2018 and posted its strongest results in its first full year on the market. BMW delivered 15,827 cars in 2019, followed by a steady decline: 14,982 in 2020, 14,778 in 2021, 12,029 in 2022, 10,957 in 2023, 10,482 in 2024, and 9,744 in 2025.

BMW Isn’t Planning Another Z Car (For Now)

With sales tapering off over time, it’s no surprise BMW has no plans to renew the Z. The company has bigger priorities as it expands the Neue Klasse lineup. Around 40 next-generation or heavily updated models are due by the end of 2027. Additional products could follow, including an i1 hatchback, an i2 sedan, and possibly a rugged SUV. However, a new small roadster with a Z badge, whether gas-powered or electric, seems unlikely.

That said, BMW is not abandoning two-door cars. As previously reported, the current-generation 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series Coupe/Convertible are expected to remain in production until 2029. Looking further ahead, sources close to Munich suggest an i4 Coupe, codenamed “NA2,” has received approval.

BMW Isn’t Abandoning Two-Door Cars

It’s hard to imagine that the i4 will be the only two-door BMW in the lineup, especially given the company’s long-term commitment to combustion engines. Whether direct successors to the 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series Coupe/Convertible are planned remains unclear, but another two-door ICE model wouldn’t be surprising.

While speculative, BMW could take a page from Mercedes’ playbook by consolidating the 2 Series and 4 Series into a single model. The C-Class Coupe/Convertible and E-Class Coupe/Convertible pairs have been replaced by the CLE, offered in both body styles. Renewing both the 2er and 4er seems unlikely, whereas a merger of the two is plausible. That said, it’s only a wild guess on our part.

For now, it’s time to say goodbye to the Z4. Although production has ended, leftover inventory should keep the roadster available for a while longer. Consequently, it’ll definitely appear in the sales charts for the three remaining quarters of 2026.