Responsible for designing the ALPINA models of tomorrow, Maximilian Missoni is confident the new luxury sub-brand won't clash with BMW M.

Article Summary BMW has defined the future of M and ALPINA, setting the course for how the two brands will peacefully coexist.

Maximilian Missoni is not worried about ALPINA and M cannibalizing each other’s sales.

The first ALPINA model under BMW ownership will debut this week as a conceptual coupe.

It’s been a couple of months since BMW CEO Oliver Zipse detailed how ALPINA will be positioned within the Group’s hierarchy. Confirming previous reports, the outgoing boss explained that upcoming cars will sit somewhere above high-end BMWs without encroaching on Rolls-Royce territory. That raises the question: Where does that leave M?

BMW M will continue to focus on high-performance cars, while ALPINA will lean more toward grand touring with a heavy emphasis on luxury and comfort. Models carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” will certainly remain more common. From the M135 hot hatch to the XM plug-in hybrid SUV, there’s an M product for nearly every preference. ALPINA, meanwhile, is expected to evolve into a Maybach-rivaling brand with only a handful of products and significantly higher prices.

The man in charge of designing ALPINAs of tomorrow isn’t concerned about a potential overlap with BMW M. Maximilian Missoni told Car Magazine there’s room for both under the corporate umbrella:

“I’m excited about this. It hurts a little to see people that still wonder whether there’s even room for these two [brands] alongside each other. We have already defined these nicely. There is a real space for both.”

The BMW Group Has A New Design Team

Polestar’s former Head of Design will oversee ALPINA models as well as BMWs from the 5 Series/X5 and up. Missoni is not responsible for M cars, as that role has been assigned to Oliver Heilmer, the former MINI design boss. He’ll also work on vehicles up to the 3 Series/X3 as Head of Design for compact class, Neue Klasse, and M.

Although the first regular production models from the BMW Group’s new design team won’t arrive until the next decade, the ALPINA coupe concept debuting this week is said to have been influenced by Missoni. Reports claim former Rolls-Royce Coachbuild designer Alex Innes is also involved in the project, so expect something special.

The shadowy silhouette hints at a large two-door luxury coupe, possibly with 2+2 seating befitting a grand tourer. It’s too soon to say whether the coupe will reach production, but we should learn more later this week when the car breaks cover at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The Vision BMW ALPINA Coupe Could Be Followed By A Sedan And An SUV

Previous reports have suggested that the first new-era ALPINAs will be based on the 7 Series and X7. It’s reasonable to assume BMW will apply the ALPINA treatment to distinguish these cars from the M Performance versions. How? By leaning heavily into the GT side of the equation. We’ve heard rumblings about separate chassis codenames, with the sedan internally known as the G72 rather than the G70. As for the SUV, it’s G69 rather than G67.

Both are expected to be fully loaded versions with exclusive features, presumably prioritizing luxury over outright performance. The V8-powered M760 and X7 M60 will cater to buyers seeking a stronger emphasis on sportiness from BMW’s largest vehicles.

Whatever BMW has planned for ALPINA, the company has pledged to respect tradition. Not only in terms of the logo, but also iconic traits such as the 20-spoke wheels, pinstripes, and heritage colors. It won’t be a complete reset of what the Bovensiepen family built over the past 60 years. Instead, a deeper push upmarket to fill the gap between high-end BMWs and Rolls-Royce without cannibalizing M sales.

Source: Car Magazine