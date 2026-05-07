Article Summary A fully loaded configuration will set you back $88,875.

Without options, a new BMW iX3 costs $62,850.

Cheaper and more expensive versions will be launched in 2027.

It’s always a fun time when BMW launches the configurator for a newly introduced model. You can now build the iX3 in the United States, where the base model starts at $62,850. If money’s burning a hole in your pocket and you’re dead set on getting the electric crossover, the final price climbs to nearly $90,000.

As is typical for a luxury car, the asking price rises quickly after ticking just a few boxes on the options list. Our virtual build has all the bells and whistles, including some pricey extras. We’re talking about the $4,000 for the M Sport Professional trim, $3,600 for the Frozen Space Silver Individual matte paint, and $3,500 for the 22-inch 1054M wheels.

Our 2027 BMW iX3 Has Everything Included

Since our hypothetical budget has no limits, we also splurged on the Driving Assistance Professional Package ($2,500). The black Individual leather upholstery and Comfort Package each cost $1,500, while the Technology Package adds another $1,200.

With the main options selected, it was time to browse the remaining items featured in the configurator. Heated rear seats cost an extra $500. For even greater comfort for passengers in the back, rear climate control is available for $200. Speaking of seats, the US-spec iX3 doesn’t get the massaging function announced for China’s long-wheelbase iX3.

If you plan on towing, the trailer hitch adds $750. Alternatively, another cargo option is the $520 roof rack. As for the iX3’s cargo area, there’s a rubber luggage mat for $245, while a two-sided reversible mat costs the same. Inside the cabin, all-weather floor mats are priced at $250.

BMW Offers A Multitude Of Charging Adapters

Exploring the 2027 iX3 configurator also reveals a variety of charging-related accessories. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) adapters each cost $195, while the Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) adapter costs an additional $350. BMW lists the AC adapter at $86, and the Wallbox Plus home charger at $950.

The final box we ticked was for the $2,749 BMW Ultimate Care+ 4 maintenance plan, which covers seven years or 125,000 miles, whichever comes first. Add the $1,350 destination and handling fee, and a fully loaded BMW iX3 comes to $88,875.

Of course, this was only an exercise, as we don’t realistically expect many buyers to go all out in the configurator. That kind of money could be enough for a larger and more luxurious iX5, which BMW will unveil this summer. Looking ahead, it’s reasonable to expect the iX3 to crack six figures once the rumored M60 version arrives. And if that still isn’t enough, the full-fat X3 M due before the end of 2027 will almost certainly blast past $100,000 when fully loaded.