BMW finally announced today that the Neue Klasse SUV will keep the iX3 name alive for a second generation. Completely different from the outgoing CLAR-based model, the electric crossover will mark the premiere of an M Performance version. Sources familiar with the matter have told us the hottest iX3 at launch will be the M60 xDrive.

What to expect? A lot of power and range. We have it on good authority that the dual-motor EV will deliver over 600 horsepower. More precisely, somewhere in the region of 620 to 630 hp. This means that BMW is bringing X5 M Competition power levels to the smaller X3 segment. The iX3 M60 xDrive will also have a significant boost compared to the gas model, which tops out with the X3 M50 at 381 hp. BMW has already ruled out doing another gas X3 M.

The battery size remains a mystery, but BMW has already announced that all Neue Klasse EVs will have at least 600 kilometers (373 miles) of range. We’ve learned the M Performance model will cover approximately 750 to 760 kilometers on a single charge, which is 466 to 472 miles. The numbers will be applicable in the WLTP cycle. History has taught us that the EPA’s numbers tend to be smaller. Even so, the iX3 M60 will be one of the longest-range electric SUVs ever.

We believe lesser versions of the “NA5” will have an even longer range, especially a lighter single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant. We wouldn’t go as far as to say that range anxiety will be cured. However, corroborated with ultra-fast charging, owning an iX3 should be more enjoyable compared to the first-generation model. The 800-volt architecture will make DC charging powerful enough to add 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in 10 minutes. That said, finding a charging station supporting the vehicle’s maximum charging power will be a different story.

Although another inline-six X3 M isn’t happening, we’ve heard through the grapevine that BMW will launch a full-fat M version of its electric cousin. The “ZA5” would have even more power, presumably at the detriment of range. Can’t have it all. If a proper M version is in the pipeline, it won’t be available at launch. The all-new iX3 premieres in early September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. However, production isn’t starting in Debrecen, Hungary, until late this year, with sales to begin in 2026. The hottest M flavor likely isn’t due until 2027.

The iX3 and its M derivatives are just a few of the 40+ new models BMW will launch until the end of 2027.