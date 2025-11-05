It’s always an eventful day when BMW posts its quarterly results. Company executives typically discuss financial and sales figures, but occasionally, other interesting details emerge. Today was one of those days, as CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the new i3 will enter production in the second half of 2026.

Evolving from a quirky small hatchback into a larger sedan, the i3 (NA0) will be built in Munich. The historic plant is set to produce only EVs by the end of 2027, raising the question of what will happen to the 3 Series. For now, BMW’s boss isn’t sharing specifics, only noting that “other locations in our international production network will follow with production of 3 Series variants.”

For the first time since the E21 debuted 50 years ago, a 3 Series generation won’t be made at home in Munich. We’re hearing production will move to Dingolfing, although that hasn’t been officially confirmed. As expected, other sites in the global network will also assemble the eighth-generation model.

Although Zipse discussed the gas and electric sedans together, the two will not be identical under the skin. While their styling and infotainment technology will be closely aligned, the platforms will differ. The next 3 Series (G50) will continue to use the proven CLAR architecture, whereas the returning i3 will ride on the Neue Klasse electric-only platform pioneered by the iX3. If they shared the same underpinnings, it would make sense to build them together, but that’s not the case.

There’s no official confirmation yet on whether either model will spawn a wagon. Normally, a new 3 Series Touring would be expected, though the fate of the “G51” remains uncertain. Our sources suggest the electric i3 Touring (“NA1”) has a better chance of happening. It’s rumored to enter production about a year after the sedan, likely at the same Munich facility.

Since China remains BMW’s largest single market despite softening demand, localized versions of both the 3 Series and i3 are planned. As usual, they’re expected to feature stretched wheelbases to provide extra rear legroom, along with more luxurious interiors tailored to local preferences.

Further down the line, an M3 powered by an inline-six engine and another fully electric M3 will round out the 3 Series family.