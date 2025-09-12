When BMW unveiled the new iX3 – the first production model of the Neue Klasse – it also quietly introduced a fresh take on one of its most recognizable symbols: the BMW roundel. At first glance, the emblem looks nearly identical to the one that has adorned the hood and trunk of every BMW for decades. But a closer look reveals that the design team in Munich has given the badge a subtle yet deliberate update. We first filmed the updated BMW logo in Munich a few months ago, and in the video below we take a closer look at the design details behind the iconic roundel. So, what exactly has changed?

Gone is the inner chrome ring that once separated the outer circle from the Bavarian blue-and-white quadrants. Instead, the black border now flows seamlessly into the propeller-inspired design. The dividing silver bars that once cut across the blue and white sections have also been deleted, lending the badge a cleaner, more contemporary look. What chrome remains is confined to the outermost ring and the “BMW” letters, which now appear slimmer and more precisely finished. The overall effect is flatter, sharper, and more modern.

A Badge With Heritage – And New Precision

In an exclusive conversation with BMWBLOG, Oliver Heilmer, Head of BMW Design for the Neue Klasse, shared the thinking behind the redesign. “We wanted to keep the heritage, but bring more precision to the logo,” Heilmer told us. “The chrome is still there, the letters have been refined with a shiny pattern you often find in watches, and the white surfaces now sit closer to the outer ring. It’s flat, but when you touch it you can still feel the ridges.”

Another key difference is the finish of the black ring itself. Rather than the glossy look of the previous badge, the iX3’s roundel features a satin, almost matte sheen, giving it a subtle sophistication in different lighting conditions. It’s a detail likely to go unnoticed at first – until you’ve seen it side-by-side with the old logo. Then it becomes impossible not to spot.

More Than Just A Marketing Logo

The changes bring the physical badge closer to the version BMW has used for marketing and digital communications in recent years. That version, introduced in 2020, featured a transparent outer ring and a flat, two-dimensional look, free of dividing lines inside the circle. The new badge on the iX3 bridges the gap between tradition and this cleaner, digital-inspired aesthetic.

Interestingly, the iX3’s roundel also ditches the blue border that BMW previously reserved for its electrified models. That design cue, seen on cars like the iX1 and early plug-in hybrids, appears to be disappearing as BMW moves into its Neue Klasse era. Instead, the company is standardizing the logo across its electrified and combustion-powered cars, reinforcing the idea that EVs are no longer a “separate” branch of the brand, but the main line moving forward.

Subtlety That Sticks

You’ll find the updated badge not only on the iX3’s hood and tailgate but also on the steering wheel and wheel center caps. In all cases, the effect is understated – subtle enough that many owners might not notice until it’s pointed out. But once you see it, it’s impossible to unsee.

The badge will debut on the iX3 and gradually roll out to new or refreshed models across BMW’s range, regardless of the powertrain. The new BMW logo marks one more small but meaningful step in BMW’s effort to redefine itself for the electric era, following similar subtle redesigns of heritage logos at Porsche and Volkswagen.

For enthusiasts and design connoisseurs, the change may be minor, but it underlines BMW’s attention to detail – and its understanding that even the smallest shifts in its iconic roundel resonate with fans around the world. You can learn about the new logo in our exclusive video with Oliver Heilmer: