BMW opened the order books for the new iX3 following the electric SUV’s world premiere at the IAA Mobility Show. It’s been precisely two months since the first modern Neue Klasse broke cover, and orders are already flooding in. In Europe alone, they already extend several months into 2026. CEO Oliver Zipse shared the tidbit during the conference call following the third-quarter results.

The man in charge at BMW is happy to report that the feedback following the iX3’s debut has been nothing short of “tremendous.” That enthusiasm hasn’t just come from visitors to the IAA Mobility Show in Munich back in September, but also from “fans from across the globe, media, analysts, and political stakeholders.”

The iX3 has attracted more orders than BMW anticipated, marking a strong start given the company’s significant investment in the Neue Klasse. More than €10 billion has been poured into batteries, electric motors, iDrive X, and everything else the Neue Klasse represents. Seeing the “NA5” already gain traction is an encouraging sign.

It’s also worth noting that BMW is currently selling the iX3 in only one version, the 50 xDrive. Some buyers are likely waiting for cheaper trims, such as the already announced 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive. At the other end of the lineup, a true M model was recently spotted testing, likely to be joined by an M Performance variant (M60) to bridge the gap with the regular models.

Europeans will be the first to get the iX3 when shipments begin next spring. The United States will have to wait until summer. Both regions will receive vehicles built at the Debrecen plant in Hungary, where series production started a few days ago. In 2026, BMW will also begin building a long-wheelbase version for China at its Shenyang facility, followed a year later by production in Mexico’s San Luis Potosí factory. The latter will likely make the standard-wheelbase model.

The iX3 isn’t coming alone. Spotted for the first time yesterday, the iX4 should debut next year with a dramatically sloped roofline. The “NA7” is expected to be manufactured in Debrecen alongside the conventionally shaped model. True to BMW’s playbook, it’ll likely cost a bit more than its sibling. The iX3 should easily outsell it, but Munich expects enough demand to justify producing the coupe-style variant.