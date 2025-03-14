BMW is going to be extremely busy over the next couple of years. The company’s CEO, Oliver Zipse, announced today that over 40 cars will be launched by the end of 2027. That seems like a considerable number even for the biggest luxury automaker in the world. However, Munich’s head honcho included next-generation models and facelifts for current cars.

Logic tells us the 61-year-old executive also counted derivatives such as M Performance and M cars. Zipse mentioned that BMW intends to roll out vehicles with all types of powertrains, from gasoline and diesel engines to plug-in hybrids and fully electric models. Interestingly, all “will have the DNA of the Neue Klasse.”

BMW’s top brass likely referred to the new design language we saw on the two Vision Neue Klasse concepts. The sedan and crossover duo also previewed a revamped interior with the 14.9-inch iDrive X central screen and the Panoramic Vision projection, but sadly, no rotary dial. The pure EVs will also feature the Gen6 cylindrical batteries and the new, lighter electric motors we recently dissected.

Ok, what exactly will we see between now and late 2027? The second-generation iX3 premiers this fall, debuting in early September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. Its sedan counterpart, the i3, will follow in 2026. Spy shots have revealed work is underway for a new 3 Series with combustion engines, complete with an inline-six M3. Car paparazzi have also caught BMW testing a Life Cycle Impulse for the 5 Series (including M5) and 7 Series.

But there are also some new entries into the already vast lineup we should see in this interval. BMW will allegedly launch an i3 Touring (“NA1”) and an iX4 (NA7”). Together with the iX3 and i3, all four are rumored to receive M Performance and M variants. Zipse likely considered regional models, specifically those for the Chinese market. We’ve heard BMW will build and sell a long-wheelbase iX3. A stretched i3 sedan would make even more sense.

Of course, BMW likely has a few aces up its sleeve that we just don’t know about now.

Source: BMW