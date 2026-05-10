BMW has been making cars in China since 2004 and is close to reaching a major milestone at its Shenyang production base.

Article Summary The Dadong and Tiexi factories in Shenyang build a wide variety of models for the local market.

BMW's production in China covers both combustion-engine cars and EVs.

Long-wheelbase models dominate, spanning sedans and SUVs.

BMW set up shop in China in 2003 when it joined forces with local automaker Brilliance to form a joint venture. A year later, the Dadong plant in Shenyang began series production, followed in 2012 by the Tiexi plant, also located in Liaoning’s provincial capital. Fast-forward to 2026, and the company’s Chinese manufacturing footprint is about to reach a major milestone.

Speaking this week during the quarterly call, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse announced that the seven-millionth vehicle will roll off the assembly line this year. A wide range of models is built at the two factories for local customers. BMW produces the 5 Series/i5, iX3, and X5 in Dadong, while the Tiexi site manufactures the 2 Series, 3 Series, i3, X1, iX1, and X3.

Combined, the two factories built nearly 540,000 vehicles last year. That accounted for almost 22% of all BMWs produced in 2025. While output at the Dadong site fell by 40.2%, production at Tiexi rose by 16.4%. Looking ahead, the company’s operations in China are expected to receive a major boost from the long-wheelbase i3 sedan and iX3 crossover.

These are the first Neue Klasse models tailored specifically for the local market. Based on what we saw in Beijing, the vehicles appear to offer a better deal than those sold elsewhere. Both feature more upscale interiors with higher-quality materials and additional equipment. Hopefully, some of these goodies will make their way to the standard-wheelbase models.

BMW is hopeful the new arrivals will help reverse its sales slump in China. Including MINI, demand has dropped by 200,000 vehicles over the last two years, falling to about 626,000 cars in 2025. Looking back, the Group’s sales peaked in 2021, when the two brands delivered 847,900 vehicles to customers.

Legacy Luxury Automakers Are Having A Hard Time In China

Much like BMW, traditional rivals such as Mercedes and Audi are also struggling in China. Local automakers continue to improve quality while launching products at prices legacy brands find difficult to match. Brand prestige no longer carries the same weight it once did, as more buyers are gravitating toward high-tech vehicles without necessarily being willing to pay the premium associated with a luxury badge.

But BMW isn’t giving up. Zipse remains optimistic about what lies ahead:

“The China-specific Neue Klasse vehicles have been developed in close collaboration with our local R&D teams and local partners in China – think global, act local. This enables us to leverage the know-how of leading Chinese tech players and integrate local digital ecosystems and technologies to meet the specific needs of our Chinese customer needs – for example, in voice assistant features and automated driving solutions. Through deeper localization across the value chain and expanded China-based decision making, we are faster, more robust, and even more synchronized with local customer expectations and market dynamics.”

Even though sales are slipping, China remains the BMW Group’s largest individual market. With a 25.4% share of total sales, one in four vehicles the company sold went to a customer in China. By comparison, Germany accounted for just 11.7%, less than half of China’s share.