Article Summary The 20-inch summer tire package is a no-cost option that unlocks 434 miles of EPA range -- the highest of any BMW EV in the US.

Standard 20-inch all-season tires drop range to 383 miles, a 51-mile penalty most buyers will never know they're paying.

Bigger wheels are not always worse: the 22-inch summer tires outrange the standard all-season 20s by nine miles.

Pick the wrong tires on the 2026 BMW iX3 and you’re leaving 51 miles of EPA range on the table — before you’ve even driven it off the lot. But luckily, this is why BMW gives you plenty of options for the new iX3 electric crossover. Based on the wheel and tire choice, the new iX3 spans from 383 miles to 434 miles.

The Numbers, Laid Out

The 20-inch summer tire package — listed as a no-cost option — earns 118 MPGe combined and 434 miles of range. That’s the headline number, and it’s genuinely impressive. The 20-inch all-season tires are the standard fitment. They drop efficiency to 102 MPGe and range to 383 miles. Most buyers will take delivery on these tires without thinking twice, which means most buyers will see 383 miles on their window sticker, not 434.

Step up to 21-inch wheels and the numbers settle into a narrower band. Summer tires on the 21s get 105 MPGe and 398 miles. All-season tires on the same rim size are nearly identical: 105 MPGe and 399 miles — one mile difference, which is within the margin of the test itself.

The 22-inch summer tire option lands at 104 MPGe and 392 miles. That’s only six miles fewer than the 21-inch summer setup, and actually better than the standard all-season 20s.

Tires Matter Quite A Bit

The data makes something clear that tire engineers have known for decades but that EV marketing tends to obscure: rolling resistance from tire compound matters a lot in electric cars.

The 22-inch summer tires outperform the 20-inch all-seasons by nine miles. The 21-inch all-seasons and 21-inch summers are functionally tied. If you want range and intend to run the car in mild climates, the 20-inch summer package is the obvious pick — and it doesn’t cost extra. If you want year-round capability and live somewhere that sees real winter, the all-season penalty is real: 51 miles on the 20s, or a negligible one mile on the 21s.

Where This Sits In BMW’s EV Lineup

BMW hasn’t had a range number this strong in the US market before. The iX xDrive60 gets 364 miles. The i5 eDrive40 manages 259-278 miles. The iX3’s 434-mile ceiling, even if it’s conditional on a specific tire package, is a different category of vehicle for buyers who’ve been watching the range numbers and waiting.

Whether that number holds in real-world conditions — at highway speeds, in winter, with the heat running — is a separate question. EPA ratings on summer tires are optimistic by construction. But the floor of 383 miles on standard all-seasons is still stronger than anything else in BMW’s current US EV portfolio, which is not a small thing.

The 2026 BMW iX3 went on sale today with deliveries scheduled for September. Choose your tires accordingly.

20″ Summer Tires (No-cost option) — 118 MPGe, 434 miles

20″ All-Season Tires (Standard) — 102 MPGe, 383 miles

21″ Summer Tires — 105 MPGe, 398 miles

21″ All-Season Tires — 105 MPGe, 399 miles

22″ Summer Tires — 104 MPGe, 392 miles