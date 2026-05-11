The most affordable crossover leads the sales charts for the first quarter of the year, ahead of major changes coming in 2027.

Article Summary The X1 managed to finish ahead of the X3 and 3 Series in Q1 2026 to take the title for the most popular BMW model.

BMW sold 101,831 X1s and X2s in the first quarter of the year, or about 2,000 fewer units than the 3 Series/4 Series.

Spy photos signal BMW is planning big changes for the compact luxury crossover.

The 3 Series and X3 are usually neck and neck in BMW’s sales race, but there’s now a different leader, albeit a provisional one. Through the first three months of the year, the X1 sits at the top. That’s despite an 18.5% jump in demand for the larger X3 compared to the same quarter of 2025.

As always, BMW doesn’t break down global sales figures for each individual model. We do know that, together with its coupe-shaped derivative, the compact crossover surpassed six figures in Q1 2026. The X1 and X2 totaled 101,831 sales, down 4.4% from the January-March 2025 period. These figures also include the fully electric iX1 and iX2, along with the larger long-wheelbase X1/iX1, sold in select markets such as China.

However, with BMW continuing to group models together, the 3 Series/4 Series still finished on top. Although combined sales fell 11.8%, the duo closed out the first quarter with 103,814 deliveries, or roughly 2,000 more units than the X1/X2 pair. The X3/X4 rounded out the podium with 77,500 units, up 8.9% over Q1 2025.

The BMW X1 And iX1 Are Getting A Neue Klasse Makeover In 2027

Major changes are on the horizon for the X1. Spy photos have revealed that a Neue Klasse makeover appears to be a matter of when rather than if. Expect both the combustion-engine and electric versions to adopt the new look. Beyond the fresh design language, BMW’s smallest crossovers will also receive the new iDrive X system, complete with the Panoramic Vision windshield projection.

Rumor has it that both models are due next year, but with a twist. The X1 with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains is expected to undergo a Life Cycle Impulse while retaining the “U11” codename. BMW has allegedly assigned a new codename to the iX1: “NB5.” That suggests even bigger changes are planned, including the switch to Gen6 batteries.

There’s more. The new iX1 could ride on a full-fledged Neue Klasse platform, marking a departure from the current front-wheel-drive architecture shared with the X1. As a result, BMW is rumored to move the electric X1 to a rear-wheel-drive layout for single-motor versions. More expensive variants would adopt a dual-motor xDrive configuration.

The Future BMW iX1 Could Be All-New

A true Neue Klasse iX1 would bring a substantial range boost thanks to the higher energy density of the round battery cells. BMW would also significantly increase charging power beyond the current model’s 130-kW DC capability, thereby dramatically reducing charging times.

But the facelifted X1 and next-generation iX1 are still more than a year away. While some buyers may choose to wait for the updated models and their technical improvements, others are less patient. The strong Q1 2026 sales numbers indicate the X1/iX1 has a legitimate chance of ending the year on top, especially as the 3 Series transitions from the G20 to the G50. A generational changeover always slows things down.

Still, the 3 Series may not be the biggest threat from within BMW’s lineup. The company already has more than 50,000 orders for the iX3 in Europe alone. With sales in other markets kicking off later this year, the iX3 could propel the X3 family to the top spot in BMW’s sales charts by the end of 2026.