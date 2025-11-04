The second-generation X4 is not long for this world. Production of the gasoline versions has already ended, and the diesels will bow out at the end of this month. Another combustion-powered generation isn’t planned. Why? Munich believes the X2 now fills that role, following its growth spurt for the second generation. Still, if you’re set on buying a new X4, an indirect electric successor is on the way.

Confirming reports about an iX4, these spy shots reveal what will become BMW’s first electric Sports Activity Coupe in the modern Neue Klasse lineup. The prototype lives up to that SAC label with a sloping roofline that wouldn’t look out of place on a true coupe.

First Spy Photos Show a Sleek Coupe-Like SUV

Even wrapped in camouflage, the test car can’t hide its rakish profile, giving it a more athletic stance than the outgoing X4 “G02.” For those who like to track BMW’s internal codes, the first-ever iX4 is believed to be known as “NA7.” Unsurprisingly, the front half echoes the iX3 “NA5,” with most changes occurring from the B-pillars rearward.

The lowered roofline clearly shrinks the greenhouse. There’s still a quarter window, but it’s much smaller than on the standard iX3. As expected, rear headroom and cargo space will take a hit due to the coupe-like shape, but that’s how the cookie crumbles with coupe-esque SUVs.

Familiar Front, Sportier Rear — Design in Detail

One detail worth noting is the horizontal cutout in the tailgate spoiler, likely for the third brake light. Normally, it’s positioned atop the rear windshield, but BMW’s designers may be trying something new. Other highlights include muscular fenders and a fresh two-tone wheel design.

The flush door handles carry over from the new iX3. For larger models like the next X5 and X7, BMW is transitioning to beltline-integrated “winglet” handles for an even cleaner look. There’s no muffler under the rear bumper: this X4 will be all-electric. Up front, it hides its vertical kidney grille in plain sight, while active air shutters in the lower bumper remain fully visible.

Inside the 2027 BMW iX4 — iDrive X and Panoramic Vision

Although the iX4’s sporty proportions catch the eye, its interior likely won’t surprise anyone. Expect a near carbon copy of the iX3’s cabin, meaning the iDrive rotary dial and most physical buttons are gone. In their place, a 17.9-inch touchscreen takes center stage.

The latest iDrive X system is paired with BMW’s Panoramic Vision display, serving as a windshield projection featuring three fixed tiles in the driver’s view and six customizable widgets to the right. Since the outgoing X4 is still on iDrive 7, the iX4’s infotainment setup will mark a major leap forward, for better or worse.

Given these are early prototypes, the debut is still some way off. With the iX3 only recently introduced, expect the iX4 to be revealed around next summer. Production is rumored to start in November 2026 at BMW’s new Debrecen plant. The iX3 has been rolling off the assembly line at the factory in Hungary since the end of October.