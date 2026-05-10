The standard-wheelbase BMW X5 G65 is weeks away from its world premiere, and will be followed next year by a stretched X5 G78 for China.

Article Summary BMW CFO Walter Mertl has announced a next-generation, China-specific X5 will be launched next year.

Chinese dealers have already seen the all-new X5, which reportedly carries the "G78" codename.

The revamped X5 for the Chinese market will have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) tech co-developed with Momenta.

The recent Beijing Auto Show was packed with BMW premieres, with three new models sharing the spotlight. Alongside the 7 Series/i7 facelift headed to global markets, the long-wheelbase i3 and iX3 debuted as China-specific Neue Klasse EVs. More are on the way, as the next-generation X5 is about to spawn a dedicated version for BMW’s largest market.

During the Q&A session following the quarterly earnings call, CFO Walter Mertl announced that China’s X5 is due in 2027. He said local dealers have already seen the luxury SUV, which will feature advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) co-developed with Momenta. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, BMW has already worked with the Chinese tech company on the ADAS systems for the new iX3 and i3.

Like the two Neue Klasse models tailored for China, the upcoming X5 is expected to adopt a longer wheelbase for BMW’s biggest market. It wouldn’t be without precedent. The outgoing “G05” has been sold in China since 2022 as the stretched “G18” derivative.

The BMW X5 G65 And X5 G78 Are Coming Soon

Speaking of codenames, the global fifth-generation X5 is expected to debut sometime this summer as the “G65.” Its long-wheelbase counterpart for China, due in 2027, is reportedly called the “G78.” An educated guess suggests BMW will build the larger X5 at its Dadong plant. The first-ever fully electric iX5 is expected to enter production at the same plant in Shenyang.

If recent reports prove accurate, the iX5 could feature the largest battery ever fitted to an electric BMW: 148 kWh. Beyond the stretched wheelbase, some technical differences between the global and Chinese versions are expected, although the two SUVs should remain fundamentally similar.

Although BMW has ruled out long-wheelbase vehicles in North America, the availability of LWB models has expanded beyond China in recent years. Even so, it’s too early to say whether that will also happen with the “G78.” Otherwise, the next-generation X7 “G67” will remain the brand’s only larger SUV option. For its second generation, BMW’s flagship SUV will also gain a fully electric counterpart: the iX7.

All of these future models are part of a product offensive that will bring more than 40 launches by the end of 2027. The i3 Touring is also included in the rollout, although it remains unclear whether China will get the electric wagon. The yet-to-be-announced iX4 appears to have a better chance of reaching the market there.

In recent years, BMW has localized most of its production in China, although a few exceptions remain. For example, the 7 Series and iX are built exclusively in Dingolfing, while the XM is produced solely at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.