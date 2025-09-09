There’s a common misconception that concept cars always dictate the styling of production models. That’s not entirely true, at least not all the time. In some cases, an automaker finalizes the production design before even showing the concept. BMW introduced the Vision Neue Klasse X more than a year ago, but that doesn’t mean the iX3’s styling came after it. The design team likely locked in the production-ready look long before the concept’s debut in March 2024.

So, it’s inaccurate to say the new iX3 is derived from the Vision Neue Klasse X. It’s more likely the other way around. Setting aside the chicken-or-egg debate, the electric crossover still looks like a futuristic concept car that’s made it onto today’s roads. This one suitably features a Space Silver paint job, plus a somewhat subtle M Sport Package.

The optional kit adds slightly more aggressive bumpers, but you won’t find M badges on the fenders anymore. BMW also removed the “i” from the kidney grille as part of its broader effort to declutter design in the Neue Klasse era. The 22-inch wheels are the largest available for the iX3 and carry a discreet M logo.

BMW has described the iX3 as if it skipped an entire generation. Whether you agree or not, there’s no denying the “NA5” makes the outgoing “G08” look instantly dated. Even if the radical styling takes time to get used to, the hardware upgrades are clear. With 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a charge per WLTP, range anxiety could finally be a thing of the past.

Next year’s sleeker i3 might do even better. BMW says its sixth-gen batteries can deliver up to 900 kilometers (559 miles) in a future model. Whether that’s the sedan or an even more aero-friendly body style remains to be seen. Either way, Munich clearly intends to put lingering concerns about range to rest.

Built at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary, the iX3 leads the Neue Klasse rollout. The launch starts with a single version, the 50 xDrive, though more are coming. A less powerful 40 xDrive is already confirmed, to be joined by a 40 sDrive entry model with rear-wheel drive. These “40” versions will use a smaller battery than the 108.7-kWh pack in the 50 xDrive, and will therefore offer less range.

Hopefully, BMW will also expand the color palette, since options at launch are limited. So far, the only true colors are Fire Red/Vegas Red, Eucalyptus Green, and Ocean Wave Blue, alongside the usual shades of black, white, silver, and gray.

[Photos: www.qr-photography.com]