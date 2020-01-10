BMW Group posts record sales for 2019 and remains world’s leading premium automotive company

In 2019, BMW Group sold 2,520,357 vehicles, posting an all-time high and increase of 1.2% compared to previous year. Sales of the BMW brand also marked a record in the history of the carmaker: 2,168,516 units delivered globally, an increase of 2.0% vs. 2018. Year 2019 has been an almost perfect year for BMW and the BMW Group as well. Month after month, the automotive giant managed to break record after record in terms of sales, which were particularly boosted by the avalanche of new models in all segments. In addition, BMW further strengthened up its position as pioneer in electric mobility, hitting the milestone of 500,ooo electrified vehicles on streets.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales, underlined the great achievement of BMW Group during the past year: “Thanks to our major model offensive, we were once again able to increase our sales in 2019 and achieve another new all-time high.”

He further added: “This confirms our strategic approach, the “Power of Choice”, which allows our customers to choose the optimal drive train for their preferred model. In this way, we are able to meet our customers’ individual mobility needs worldwide.”

The target for 2020 is to continue the good performance of previous year and achieve further growth and sales increase. “I am confident we will be able to maintain our successful course and sustain our profitable growth. We are targeting a slight sales increase overall for the BMW Group in 2020,” commented Pieter Nota.

In 2019, BMW achieved record sales of 2,168,516 cars delivered globally (+2.0% vs. Y18). Customers were particularly interested in the new BMW X models, which saw a consistent increase in demand. As well, the flagships of the upper end luxury segment performed brilliantly in terms of sales, with the complete 8 Series family of models, 7 Series LCI and X7 luxury SAV driving a significant year-on-year increase 66.0% to 105,331 vehicles sold. For 2020, BMW aims to achieve the target it set back in 2018: doubling the sales of luxury class models.

For BMW Group, 2019 also meant new additions in the electrified model portfolio. The new 330e, the 745e/745Le, the X5 xDrive45e, the X3 xDrive30e and the first-ever electric MINI Cooper SE had their premieres in the course of the year. The BMW i3 and BMW i8 models managed to sell in higher numbers than in 2018, reaching 42,073 deliveries last year, corresponding to a strong increase of 12.1%.

In the following years, BMW will continue on the electrification path, with the new plug-in hybrids in the compact class, the iX3 electric SAV coming in 2020 and the i4 electric Gran Coupe and the iNEXT flagship launching in 2021. Up to end of 2023, BMW will boast a fleet of no less than 25 different electric and plug-in hybrid models.

2019 was the most successful year in the history of the BMW M GmbH division as well, with overall sales rocketing to 135,826 units delivered (+32.2%). The SAV/SAC portfolio was enhanced with the advent of the new X3 M, X4 M, X5 M and X6 M. In addition, the first-in-history M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe models celebrated their world premiere in 2019. Last, but not least, the new M2 CS further enhanced the popular M2 family with a high-performance proposition for racing enthusiasts.

Rolls-Royce also had its best year in the 116-year history of the luxury constructor. Sales were up by +25.4% compared to 2018, reaching 5,152 deliveries. The main drivers of the growth were the new Cullinan high-riding vehicle, as well as the outgoing Ghost generation, the new Phantom and the special, permanent Black Badge editions.

For MINI, 2019 remained a profitable year, even though global sales slightly contracted by -4.1% vs. 2018 to 346,639 vehicles sold. Further boost in sales is expected in the course of 2020 from the new, electric MINI Cooper SE (90,000 prospective clients already registered), the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and the popular MINI John Cooper Works performance versions, among those being the recently revealed MINI JCW GP.

The BMW Motorrad division also posted record figures in 2019, with sales increasing strongly by 5.8%. This solid performance was mainly the result of the new company strategy and the launch of seven new models in the course of the previous year.

The strongest regions of BMW Group were China and the United States. In China, BMW and MINI deliveries rose to 723,680 vehicles, reflecting an increase of +13.1% over the previous year and marking the best result since the group’s official market entrance in 1994.

In 2019, BMW Group regained the top position in the premium segment in the USA, with sales topping 360,918 units delivered (+1.8% vs. 2018).

In Europe, the overall political and economic climate jeopardized the sales performance of many constructors. BMW Group faced some inherent challenges this year, seeing the rise in production costs and further pressure from the on-going electrification race.

Nonetheless, BMW managed to increase its market in the United Kingdom. Germany remained the top market for BMW Group in 2019 as well, with deliveries experiencing of 3.8% growth compared to previous year, up to 331,370 cars sold. Last year, BMW Group retained and further strengthened up its position as leader of the electric car market in Germany.

For 2020, BMW Group forecasts a slight increase in sales compared to 2019. Main drivers of growth are expected to be the Chinese and US markets. In 2020, BMW will continue the model offensive started last year and add further variants to the plug-in hybrid portfolio, such as the X1 xDrive25e and the X2 xDrive25e, and will launch the first-ever electric X3 model – the iX3, which will be assembled in China. The new generation of the BMW 4 Series Coupe (G22) will be unveiled during summer this year, with the new M3 and M4 Coupe generations following towards the end of 2020.