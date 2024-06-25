The seventh-generation BMW M5 (G90) has just been unveiled, and we had the opportunity to see the car in a striking new color: Frozen Isle of Man Green. This stunning matte green is one of the new colors available for the M5. In the US, customers can choose from one solid color and ten metallic options, including Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue. For those feeling adventurous, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is also available. Additionally, BMW offers an impressive selection of no fewer than 150 Individual shades. For the European model, Storm Bay is an added option.

In these exclusive photos, captured during our test drive at the Salzburgring, we see the new M5 in Frozen Deep Grey. While this shade of grey has been used on previous BMW models, it perfectly complements the design of the new M5. Inside, we also get to see one of the leather options: Red/Black bi-color. tTe Full Merino Metallic leather trim is making its debut on the M5 and comes with a bi-color finish. Customers have the option to equip the standard M Multifunction Seats with Extended Merino Leather in one of four shades: Black, Silverstone/Black bi-color, Red/Black bi-color, and Kyalami Orange/Black bi-color. However, this Black/Dark Violet or Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Pearl Effect upholstery won’t be available until next spring.

The new BMW M5 comes standard with interior trim elements in Aluminum Rhombicle. Optional trim choices include M Carbon Fiber with high-gloss silver threads and BMW Individual Dark Oak high-gloss fine-wood trim. All trim variants are accented with Dark Silver. Additionally, the new G90 M5 will be equipped with the latest iDrive 8.5 Operating System.

Design wise, the 2025 BMW M5 is barely a surprise. It builds upon the i5 M60 but spruced up with typical M bits. With its wide hips, distinctive M grille, and quad exhausts, the new BMW M5 is sure to turn heads as an eye-catching sports sedan. The prominent rear diffuser with its split design immediately distinguishes it from the standard “G60” 5 Series models. Its larger size compared to a regular 5 Series further enhances the M5’s aggressive stance.

The new 2025 BMW M5 is priced at $120,675 in the United States, including destination and handling fees. It will be available for sale globally in November, following the start of production in July at the Dingolfing Plant in Germany. The M5 Touring will follow shortly after. The G99 model is expected to be slightly more expensive, but it will be available in the US. The wagon is set to debut on August 15 at Pebble Beach. Meanwhile, the M5 G90 sedan will make its first public appearance next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled for July 11-14.

Here’s below a full photo gallery along with our own review of the new BMW M5: