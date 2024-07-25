If you feel like the new M5 isn’t M enough, BMW has a solution. Dig deeper into your wallet and M Performance Parts will make the G90 look even more aggressive. Officially revealed this week, the extra bits are now on public display for the first time. You can check them out in Munich at the BMW Welt where the sports sedan shows off its goodies.

Finished in a splashy color, this Speed Yellow M5 is decked out with carbon fiber parts. The lightweight front splitter and rear diffuser are not in the usual options list. These items belong to the separate M Performance Parts catalog, along with the extended side sill. It’s the same story with the matte black decal running along the car’s profile.

Made from carbon fiber, the roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler are normal options in the configurator. We can say the same for the carbon-ceramic brakes with their eye-catching gold calipers. Although the M5 G90 exhibited at the BMW Welt has regular wheels, a lightweight set with M Performance branding will be launched next summer.

BMW has not disclosed pricing details for the M5 equipped with M Performance Parts. However, the G90 is already quite expensive to begin with. Before options, it starts at $120,675 in the United States. With a special color, M Carbon Package, M Driver’s Package, the upgraded brakes, and other items, you can easily spend $150,000.

This is the first time BMW publicly displays the G90 with M Performance Parts. That said, the new M5s that were on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last week in the UK were not completely standard either.

Now that we’re getting familiar with the sedan, our attention is gradually turning to the more practical wagon. The G99 will break cover in the months to come. BMW has said deliveries of the M5 Touring will start around the same time as the M5 Sedan, so sometime in November. The G90 has already entered production at the Dingolfing factory.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram