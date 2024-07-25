Although BMW is working on several Neue Klasse-based electric vehicles, only a crossover and a sedan have been confirmed thus far. A replacement for the iX3 is coming in 2025, with a globally available i3 sedan to follow in 2026. We believe another body style in the works is a wagon as the i3 Touring. It’s known internally as the “NA1” and is unlikely to come out sooner than 2027.

A new speculative rendering by an independent artist attempts to see into the probable future of an i3 Touring. Predictably, it takes design cues from the pair of Neue Klasse concepts we’ve seen so far. Since this design exercise isn’t endorsed by BMW, don’t expect the real thing to be a spitting image of this. However, it might just give us a vague idea of how the i5 Touring’s smaller brother will look.

Neue Klasse will usher in a completely fresh design language. That said, it remains to be seen whether wagons are going to have such a low and nearly flat roofline. The greenhouse is smaller than on both the 3 Series Touring G21 and its bigger brother, the 5 Series Touring G61. We hope the actual i3 wagon will have bigger windows for greater outward visibility and to allow more light inside the cabin.

If you’re finding the imaginary electric wagon rather dull, BMW is reportedly cooking up a fully fledged M version. It’s said to carry the “ZA1” codename and won’t be marketed as the iM3 Touring. The German luxury brand has already ruled out combining “i” with “M” for Neue Klasse models. Technically, that has happened already with the i4 M50, i5 M60, iX M60, and the i7 M70 but those are M Performance cars.

If an M variant of the i3 Touring is planned, it’s likely to come out in 2028 at the earliest.

Source: Theottle / YouTube