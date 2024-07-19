Back in May, we reported that RB Leipzig, the football club from the Red Bull empire, was rumored to embark on a new chapter with a new mobility partner: BMW. Today, that partnership officially begins. BMW, which has a plant in Leipzig, will now equip the professional team and club with electric cars from their MINI and BMW collections. The players will soon be driving the fully electric MINI Countryman, produced in Leipzig. In addition to partnerships with AC Milan, Real Madrid, and the basketball department of FC Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig will also rely on BMW as its official automobile partner in the future.

As a new Official Partner, the BMW Group will soon have a presence at home games. The automotive enterprise will be prominently featured on the Red Bull Arena’s LED banners and the giant screen, among other locations. The BMW Group is also planning several matchday activities to provide an unforgettable experience for Red Bulls’ fans, such as the “MINI bench,” where fans can watch home matches from the coach’s perspective.

As part of this new cooperation, the BMW Group and RB Leipzig are also planning various joint social engagements in the region. For instance, the company is partnering with the RBL Funding Initiative, which includes an extensive project to promote grassroots youth sports. Additionally, joint activities with the RB Leipzig Women’s Team are also part of the partnership.

BMW’s Leipzig plant is key to this partnership. Recently, the plant started producing the fully electric MINI Countryman, marking a significant step in expanding electromobility. The plant has undergone substantial upgrades to increase its capacity to 350,000 units annually. This includes investments of over 1.6 billion euros since 2018 to support vehicle and electric component production.

Moreover, the plant’s flexible production system allows it to adapt quickly to demand, facilitating the integration of the MINI Countryman Electric into its production lines. This system also supports the production of high-voltage batteries and other e-components, making Leipzig a pivotal hub for BMW’s electric vehicle strategy.