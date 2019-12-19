Upcoming new BMW models for 2020 and 2021 model years

The program gets busy for BMW in 2020 and 2021, as future model generations and new versions are added to the brand’s portfolio. No matter how attractive the following news is, you must take everything with a grain of salt as the info is not officially confirmed by BMW. The list was compiled based on previous reports, our own sources and some common sense.

BMW gears up for 2020 and 2021 model years in the US and Europe with several novelties, an extensive model update and new electrified additions. To sketch out the portrait of the next year, BMW prepares for the official premiere of the pure-electric BMW iX3, the 4 Series Coupe (G22), the 5 Series LCI/6 Series LCI and the M3/M4 duo (G80/G82).

Pictured: The BMW iX3 Concept.

For the US, most of the new models will arrive in time for 2021 model year. Also, all diesel variants across the range (apart from the 1 Series and 2 Series), starting with the 20d version, are rumored to feature a 48V electric boost generator for enhanced efficiency.

The plug-in hybrid X3 xDrive30e, with its 292 PS (288 hp) combined system output, will arrive State-side dealerships right after the European debut in Spring 2020. The new X5 xDrive45e is scheduled for introduction on the North American market beginning with Summer next year, right in time for the 2021 model year.

Another electrified model to be launched as 2021 model is the BMW 330e, which will followed shortly by the 330e xDrive version. The LCI 5 Series will mark its start of production in July 2020, together with the G32 6 Series LCI. The engine lineup for the G30/G31 models will remain virtually unchanged from the entry-level 518d up to the M5 Competition, with an exception: the new 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid, which uses a slightly detuned 745e/X5 xDrive45e powertrain. It is possible that, towards the end of 2020, the outrageous M5 CS gets added to the portfolio.

Pictured: Electrified BMW vehicles – the 330e, the X5 xDrive45e and the i8 Coupe.

Another major premiere of 2020 will be the new pure-electric BMW iX3, internally codenamed G08 (as it shares the underpinnings with the China-only LWB X3). The electric architecture will comprise the Gen5 battery, with a capacity of 75 kWh, and a single electric motor which develops an output of 286 PS (282 hp) that spins the rear axle.

Despite being an X model, the iX3 will be offered exclusively in rear-wheel-drive configuration. The title of the new version is allegedly iX3 sDrive75e, given the battery capacity and rear traction. For both the US and European markets, the new electric mid-class SAV will arrive in time for 2021 model year.

Pictured: Digital rendering of the G82 BMW M4 Coupe.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe will be the major highlight of the next year, together with the corresponding M versions. The G22 generation will mark a total shift in design philosophy and the arrival of the large-sized kidney grille previewed on the Concept 4. The start of production is scheduled for July 2020 for the following versions: 420i, 420d, 420d xDrive, 430i and M440i xDrive.

Later on, in November, several other variants are set to follow: 430d xDrive, M440d xDrive and M440i (rear-wheel drive). The G23 4 Series Convertible will be premiered during autumn, with the start of production planned for November as well.

Pictured: The BMW M340i xDrive.

Other notable additions to electrified portfolio are the new 320e and X2 xDrive25e, to be built starting with July, and the 520e, which the productions kicks off for in November. The 3 Series (G20/G21) lineup will be further enhanced with the introduction of the M340d xDrive, an M Performance version powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine with a peak output of 320 PS (315 hp).

In addition, BMW is also rumored to launch the xDrive40d with the 48V integrated starter generator for the X5, X6 and X7 models. What’s more, beginning with late 2020, BMW will supposedly offer a new version for the 1 Series: the 128ti, which sits somewhere between the standard variants and the M135i.

Last, but not least, the production of the new M3/M3 Competition (G80) and M4 Coupe/M4 Competition Coupe is due for November 2020, with the market debut scheduled for Spring 2021. The future M3 and M4 generations will share the same powertrain, namely the BMW S58 six-cylinder powerplant which develops 480 PS (473 hp) as standard or 510 PS (503 hp) for the Competition versions.

The new G80 and G82 generations will herald another premiere: the all-wheel-drive sports platform making use of the specially developed M xDrive traction system. Yet to be officially confirmed, the G80 M3 could also be offered in a special edition entitled “M3 Pure“, which is powered by a slightly detuned S58 engine (around 444 hp of peak output). The power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox.

So, it seems year 2020 is already starting to shape up nicely for BMW. What do you think?