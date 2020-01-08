Rolls-Royce posts record-breaking, historic sales in 2019

Rolls-Royce ended year 2019 on a high, posting record-breaking, highest global sales numbers in its 116-year history. Rolls-Royce topped its record sheet in 2019 with a total of 5,152 vehicles delivered worldwide. It is the best sales result in the history of luxury automotive company, which spans over 116 years. As well, the recent sales performance surpassed the previous year level by up to 25%, increasing from 4,107 units sold in 2018.

Rolls-Royce has witnessed a significant and strong demand in all world regions where it is actively present. North America (namely, USA) retained its top position as net contributor to global sales (approximately a third of total number), with China and Europe (including the United Kingdom) following shortly thereafter. On an individual basis, Rolls-Royce had spectacular outcomes in terms of sales in countries such as Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Qatar.

The most important driver of the global sales growth in 2019 was undoubtedly the Cullinan high-riding vehicle, which provided a boost to the overall lineup and brought in a new type of clientele. The accelerated trend in the sales of Cullinan is however expected to settle down at a stable level in the course of 2020.

Several contributions, which helped increase brand appeal and overall profitability, were the special edition models and collection cars created by the Bespoke division. As well, the Black Badge versions of the Phantom, Wraith, Dawn and Ghost (whose production ceased by the end of 2019) proved particularly popular among the young customers, boasting a strong demand. Further momentum is expected from the new Cullinan Black Badge.

Commenting on the results, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive.

We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”

For 2020, Rolls-Royce expects to successfully accomplish the new investment at the Goodwood factory, which helps create an additional 50 jobs and aims to enhance and streamline the production process at the coveted facility. Moreso, further boost in sales and a continuation of the 2019 success is expected for this year as well, with the new Ghost Series III officially confirmed for mid-2020.