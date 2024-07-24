The new MINI Cooper S is getting a John Cooper Works (JCW) Trim package. In these new photos, MINI gives us a closer look at this exclusive trim which enhances the Cooper S with motorsport-inspired aesthetics and performance-oriented features. Of course, a MINI John Cooper Works model will arrive later this year, bringing even more spiciness to the popular hatchback. We expect the new JCW models, including the Aceman, to debut in October at the Paris Motor Show.

Racing-Inspired Design

The exterior design of the MINI Cooper S in JCW Trim is inspired by racing, featuring distinctive diffusers at the front and rear. The high-gloss black octagonal front grille proudly displays the John Cooper Works logo, embossed with clear outlines in the traditional red-white-black color scheme and symbolized target flag. Inside, the JCW sports seats, made of black synthetic leather with multicolor knitted material in the shoulder area and red accent seams, emphasize the exclusive sportiness of the JCW Trim. The dashboard continues the motorsport theme with a trim-specific black and red pattern reminiscent of a checkered flag.

Additional highlights include a contrasting roof and mirror caps in black, along with JCW brake calipers in black adorned with the JCW badge. Exclusive rim designs in sizes of 17 inches and 18 inches further reinforce the unique appearance of the MINI Cooper S in JCW Trim. Naturally, inside there aren’t many changes from the base model. A high-resolution 9.4″ OLED display brings to BMW Group a new way of displaying information on a round screen.

Alongside the John Cooper Works trim, customers can also order the following lines: Essential, Classic and Favoured. MINI offers also a variety of packages in different markets, like the Package XL and Package M. The former bundles no fewer than 20 items. These range from upgraded LED headlights and a glass sunroof to a head-up display and an interior camera. MINI also throws in wireless charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, an alarm, and the Driving Assistant Plus. This massive package also contains the high-beam assistant, auto-dimming interior mirror, Comfort Access, heated front seats, and tinted windows. The Package XL encompasses the Personal eSIM, electric and massaging driver’s seat, MINI Experience Modes, folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Parking Assistant Plus, and augmented reality tech for the navigation.

The MINI Cooper S in JCW Trim boasts a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine, delivering 150 kW/204 hp and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. This engine propels the Cooper S from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. The power is sent to the front-wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.