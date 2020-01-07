Rolls-Royce formally announces new Ghost debut for mid-2020

Production of the current Rolls-Royce Ghost generation has stopped at the end of 2019, with the new model series due for official launch in mid-2020. Market introduction is scheduled for Q4 2020.

After the curtain fell on year 2019, the production of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II came to a decisive end after 11 years of ongoing process. The already outgoing generation has been officially premiered at the IAA Frankfurt in September 2009 and since then, the Ghost has been a key actor in the success and growth of the modern Rolls-Royce luxury brand.

The Rolls-Royce was undisputedly the most popular and widely sold model produced at Goodwood. Not only did the Ghost manage to attract a new and younger clientele towards the brand, but it also helped it pave the way to today’s success. After a lengthy and remarkable lifespan of 11 years, the Ghost has become the biggest-selling model in the entire history of Rolls-Royce and not just only of the modern Goodwood era.

In the 11-year cycle, the Ghost has been offered in several variants. Besides the standard wheelbase version presented at the official premiere in September 2009, an extended wheelbase (EWB) model was added to the lineup in 2011. In 2014, the Ghost Series II family received a well-deserved styling and technical refreshment which further helped the car maintain its appeal.

Also, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has been subject to numerous special editions and one-off series models created by the Bespoke division, in addition to ultimately receiving the highly-desired Black Badge treatment.

The new generation Rolls-Royce Ghost, likely to be called Series III, will celebrate the official premiere at the advent of Summer, in the middle of this year. Camouflaged test prototypes have already been active on streets since early 2019, but the effective development phase for the new model began almost 5 years ago.

It has been officially confirmed that the sales launch and market introduction for the forthcoming Ghost Series III will take place towards the end of 2020, starting with 4th quarter.