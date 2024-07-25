BMW has announced this week the recall of 291,112 of its X3 SUVs (G01 chassis code) from the 2018-2023 model years. The recall, prompted by findings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), concerns a potential hazard with the interior cargo rail attachment.

Background of the Recall

On July 17, the NHTSA released a report highlighting a critical issue in BMW’s popular X3 models: the attachment for the interior cargo rail may become damaged during a rear-end collision, causing the cargo rail to detach. This detachment could significantly increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants due to the potential for loose cargo moving within the cabin.

Affected Models

The recall specifically targets the following BMW X3 models:

2018-2023 X3 sDrive30i

2018-2023 X3 xDrive30i

2018-2023 X3 M40i

2018-2023 X3 M

BMW has committed to addressing this issue promptly. Dealers will replace the rear cargo rail attachment bolts free of charge. This measure aims to ensure that the attachment remains secure even in the event of a rear crash, thereby mitigating the risk of injury from detached cargo rails. Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to receive recall notification letters by August 30. BMW has also set up a customer service line at 1-800-525-7417 for any inquiries related to the recall.

In addition to BMW’s customer service, the NHTSA offers resources for vehicle owners. Concerned owners can contact the NHTSA’s safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the agency’s website at www.nhtsa.gov for more detailed information. BMW’s designated recall number for this issue is “24V-534.”

Recent Recalls

This recall follows closely on the heels of another significant recall by BMW earlier in the month. On July 10, the company recalled over 394,000 vehicles in North America due to potentially defective Takata-made airbag inflators. These inflators pose a serious risk as they could explode upon deployment, sending sharp metal fragments into the vehicle interior, which could injure drivers and passengers.