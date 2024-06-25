The new M5 is finally here, and there’s good and bad news to share. The seventh iteration of BMW’s super sedan confirms rumors about adding power and weight. Codenamed “G90,” the Bavarian missile is a vast departure from past models by being the first to adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It keeps the big ol’ V8 alive for one more generation but with a plug-in hybrid twist. It takes a page from the XM’s book by inheriting its electrified powertrain.

By combining a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter gas engine with an electric motor, BMW M obtained a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton meters). A closer look at the specs sheet shows the “S68” (S68B44T0) combustion engine is good for 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). Its peak torque is available between 1,800 and 5,400 rpm. The engine delivers its maximum output from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm. Built into the eight-speed automatic transmission, the e-motor produces 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm).

The Plug-In Hybrid Has Advantages And Disadvantages

Feeding juice to that electric motor is a lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the underbody to save space. It provides a net energy content of 18.6 kWh, which is less than the XM’s 25.7 kWh capacity. There is a caveat though. The U.S.-bound models have a net battery capacity of 14.8 kWh. The reason for the difference is U.S. regulations. A BMW of North America said the following: We as an OEM are not allowed to discharge the battery to the same level in every country. Compared to other markets, US generally has the strictest “depth of discharge” which results in a lower net battery capacity.”

A completely depleted battery pack takes three hours and 15 minutes to be fully recharged at 7.4 kW using the maximum permitted AC power. The charging socket located on the front side panel on the left-hand side of the new BMW M5 features a sensor that measures the temperature at the plug contacts, enabling it to detect potential overheating early on.

Combining a large-displacement gas engine with an electric motor and a battery predictably brings a weight penalty. BMW mentions the new M5 weighs 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) in the US and 5,368 lbs (2,435 kg) in Europe. It’s an M7 in all but the name, especially considering how imposingly large the car is: 5096 millimeters (200.6 inches) long, 1970 mm (77.6 in) wide, and 1510 mm (59.4 in) tall. It has a massive wheelbase of 3006 mm (118.3 in).

The body sides, including the front and rear wheel arches, have been entirely redesigned exclusively for the 2025 BMW M5. This redesign has led to an increase in width—3 inches at the front wheels and 1.9 inches at the rear—compared to the standard BMW 5 Series. As a result, no additional flares on the wheel arches are necessary to accommodate the wider tires.

Even though it weighs about as much as the moon and it’s the size of the Great Wall of China, the latest M5 is an absolute rocket. It zaps to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, or 3.5 seconds for the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h). BMW quotes 10.9 seconds for the run to 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, it reaches 155 mph (250 km/h) but the M Driver’s Package loosens up the limiter to 189 mph (305 km/h). BMW also says that it takes the G90 M5 2.9 seconds for the sprint from 50 to 75 mph in fifth gear. In fourth gear, this figure drops as low as 2.2 seconds.

It’s much slower in electric mode since BMW mentions the M5 won’t go over 87 mph (140 km/h). You’ll want to drive it even slower to reach the estimated electric range of 43 miles (69 kilometers). In North America, the range is projected at around 25 miles (40 kilometers) since EPA’s test cycle is usually stricter than WLTP.

Five Different Driving Modes

The BMW M5 offers various driving modes for the M Hybrid system, accessible via the M HYBRID button on the center console. These modes adjust the interaction between the combustion engine and electric motor:

1. HYBRID (default setting):

– Provides full system output from both the combustion engine and electric motor.

– In Comfort mode, the electric motor is used more frequently for efficiency.

– In Sport and Sport Plus modes, the combustion engine is always engaged.

– If the battery is low, the generator function raises the engine’s load point to recharge the battery.

2. ELECTRIC:

– Enables locally emission-free driving using only the electric motor.

– The V8 engine engages only with kickdown or manual mode activation.

3. eCONTROL:

– Maintains or increases the high-voltage battery’s charge via energy recuperation or by raising the combustion engine’s load points.

– Useful for preserving battery capacity for later urban driving.

4. DYNAMIC (optional with M Drive Professional):

– Activates both the combustion engine and electric motor.

– Prepares the cooling system for track driving, delivering balanced, sustained high performance.

5. DYNAMIC PLUS (optional with M Drive Professional):

– Provides the full system power of the M Hybrid system for brief, high-intensity performance on the track.

There’s so much more to the M5 G90 than its staggering collection of numbers. Just like its predecessor, it still offers a rear-wheel-drive mode. You can manually change gears but only by using the shift paddles behind the steering wheel. Doing so automatically fires up the V8 engine if you’re in electric mode. Electronically controlled dampers come standard and make adjustments in a few milliseconds.

With great power comes responsibility, which is why carbon ceramic brakes are optional. Aside from delivering superior stopping power, the upgraded setup shaves off 55 lbs (25 kg). Sure, it’s a drop in the bucket, but you can combine that with a carbon roof. The lightweight panel cuts a further 66 lbs (30 kg). As worrying as the curb weight is, at least it’s split almost evenly between the two axles. BMW mentions weight distribution is nearly 50:50.

Wheels: 20″ Front, 21″ Rear

The 2025 BMW M5 rides on staggered wheels with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys featuring 285/40 ZR20 and 295/35 ZR21 tires, respectively. They’re a size larger than before and come with performance rubber as standard. The compound brakes have 410-mm front discs whereas the carbon-ceramic setup brings bigger 420-mm discs. Both use perforated discs but only the upgraded set has the signature gold-painted calipers.

Chassis Upgrades

At the forefront of the new 2025 BMW M5, a shear panel bridges the spring strut towers with the bulkhead, complemented by custom-designed tower-to-front-end struts. Reinforcement is further bolstered with elements in the central and rear sections of the engine compartment. At the rear, the new BMW M5 boasts unique underfloor bracing elements, including a cross-bar and a shear panel, alongside additional stiffening components for the load compartment. BMW says the connections between the chassis and body, as well as the steering linkage to the front axle subframe, are designed to offer exceptional torsional rigidity.

Integral Active Steering Standard

The seventh-generation BMW M5 now comes standard with Integral Active Steering, which turns the rear wheels either in sync or opposite to the front wheels, based on speed. This system, with up to 1.5° steering angle, enhances maneuvering comfort, reduces the turning circle, and improves stability and comfort during high-speed lane changes. Additionally, in dynamic driving situations, it assists chassis control for better directional stability and agility.

The 2025 BMW M5 Design Is Predictably Controversial

Excessive in more ways than one, the revamped M5 has a striking design to match its over-the-top specs sheet. With wide hips, a distinctive M grille, and quad exhausts, it’s certain to be an eye-grabbing sports sedan. The bulging rear diffuser with a split design immediately sets it apart from the lesser “G60” 5 Series models. The fact that it’s bigger than a normal 5er further contributes to the M5’s more aggressive stance. Some of us are longing for the good ol’ days of simpler, cleaner lines but that era is unlikely to ever return. Hopefully, BMW will prove us wrong one day.

In the US, you can pick from one solid and ten metallic colors, including Isle of Men Green and Marina Blue Bay. If you’re feeling adventurous, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is available. No fewer than 150 Individual shades will be offered. For the European model, Storm Bay is also listed.

“Tuned Up” 5 Series Interior

Inside, BMW spruced up the cabin compared to a mundane 5 Series by installing a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Wrapped in leather and featuring decorative stitching in the M colors, the wheel also has a red 12 o’clock mark. The shift paddles we mentioned earlier have a new design, and so does the small gear selector replacing the bulky lever of the “F90.”

If you don’t want the carbon roof, BMW mounts a panoramic glass roof as standard, complete with an electrically sliding roller blind. Elsewhere, the Full Merino Metallic leather trim is making its debut on the M5 and comes with a bi-color finish. Customers have the option to equip the standard M Multifunction Seats with Extended Merino Leather in one of four shades: Black, Silverstone/Black bi-color, Red/Black bi-color, and Kyalami Orange/Black bi-color. However, this Black/Dark Violet or Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Pearl Effect upholstery won’t be available until next spring.

The new BMW M5 features standard interior trim elements in Aluminum Rhombicle. Optional trims include M Carbon Fiber with high-gloss silver threads and BMW Individual Dark Oak high-gloss fine-wood trim. All interior trim variants are accented with Dark Silver. BMW will fit the new G90 M5 with the latest iDrive 8.5 Operating System. The new BMW M5 includes a standard welcome scenario with orchestrated exterior and interior lights, ending with an M-specific Welcome Light Carpet projected onto the ground. The Goodbye Animation gradually dims the interior lighting.

655-watts Bowers & Wilkins Sound System: 18 speakers

The 2025 BMW M5 comes with a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System featuring 18 speakers and 655 watts of crystal-clear power. Illuminated metal covers on the door-mounted speakers are standard as well.

2025 BMW M5 Sedan Pricing

The new M5 costs $120,675 in the United States after factoring in the destination and handling fees. It goes on sale globally in November, after a start of production in July at the Dingolfing Plant in Germany. It’ll be followed shortly by the M5 Touring. The G99 is likely going to cost slightly more, but hey, at least it’s coming to the US. Expect the wagon to break cover on August 15 at Pebble Beach. Meanwhile, we’ll first see the M5 G90 sedan in public next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed set for July 11-14.

Source: BMW

