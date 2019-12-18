BMW iX3: Specs released, 440 km range on WLTP cycle

BMW iX3 goes on sale in 2020 and ahead of its market launch, BMW has just unveiled some of its technical specs. According to a new press release, the new BMW iX3 will have a range of more than 440 km measured on the WLTP test. The range is achieved thanks to a battery pack of 74 kWh.

The first fully-electric SUV uses the fifth generation, which, starting 2021, will also be deployed in the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT. The electric motor featured in the BMW iX3 delivers a maximum power output of 210 kW/286 hp and a torque of 400 Nm.

The electric motor used in the BMW iX3 transfers power to the rear wheels, therefore, the all-wheel drive xDrive will not be available.

The high-voltage battery unit is based on the latest evolution in NMC-811 technology. Compared to former technology used by BMW Group, the gravimetric energy density on cell level in the BMW iX3 is around 20 percent higher. The battery pack in the BMW iX3 is installed in an extremely flat position in the vehicle floor.

The advantages are obvious: a smaller battery takes up less space and keeps the weight in check.

BMW has not released the charging time, but our sources mention a 150 kW charging capability. Therefore, the BMW iX3 won’t leave you stranded for hours while you sit around, waiting for it to charge. With 150 kW, it’s said that it can charge 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Before it arrives in the US, the iX3 will first be available to European customers. As it’s the case with all-new BMW models, the production will ramp in the months following the market launch which will coincide with a North American launch as well. The U.S. model is said to come standard with self-driving capabilities, but it’s unclear at what level.

The BMW iX3 is produced for the world market by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China.